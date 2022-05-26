Obituaries

MRS. ELEANOR MARGUERITE “PEGGY” ROBERTS￼

Funeral Service for MRS. ELEANOR MARGUERITE “PEGGY” ROBERTS age 90 years of Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, who passed away peacefully at her residence on May 19, 2022 will be held on Saturday May 28th 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Miracle Church of God, Green Turtle Cay, Abaco. Officiating will be Bishop Johnny T. Lowe. Interment will follow in the Green Turtle Cay Public Cemetery, Green Turtle Cay, Abaco.

She was predeceased by Everette, her husband of 70 years.

She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her Children: Scott (Susan), West (Teresa), Dale (Mandy) and Crystal (Reggie); Grandchildren: Nicholas, Justin, Joslyn, Rhett and Dillon; Great Grandchildren: Joseph and Wyatt; Sisters in Law: Martha Roberts and Marge Swann; Numerous nieces, nephews and family members.

