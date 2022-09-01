Obituaries

MRS. ERNESTINE Teenie” SYLVIA JONES

Funeral Service for the late MRS. ERNESTINE Teenie” SYLVIA JONES who died at her residence in Nassau N.P,, The Bahamas on July 5th, 2022, on Saturday 3rd September, 2022 at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street, Nassau at 3:00p.m.

The Very Rev’d Harry Bain, Dean, and Rector, Christ Church Cathedral will officiate, assisted by assisted by Rev’d. Fr. Eric A.A. Miller, Assistant Curate, Christ Church Cathedral and interment will be in The Colunbarium, The Garden of Remembrance, Christ Church Cathedral.

She was predeceased by her husband Gorden “Pop” Jones and their son, David Jones.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Harvey; son Ron Jones; daughter-in-law, Christine Jones; two sisters, Helen  Dogoumoise and Evelyn Knapp (John) of California; two-sisters-in-law, Conchita Pyfrom and Marilyn Pyfrom of Freeport, 5 Grandchildren, Christopher Dunkley, Tiffany Jones-Williams (Marques), Jennifer McCartney (Darren), Jason Jones (Shannen) and Melissa Jones of Freeport; 11 great grandchildren, Hailey Ellis, Eli and Zen Williams, Grace, Jax and Miles McCartney, Emma-Rose and Sophia Jones and Dhia, Markito and Myles Culmer of Freeport as well as many nieces and nephews to numerous to mention. 

In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a donation to Christ Church Cathedral Endowment Fund, P.O. Box N-653, Nassau, The Bahamas or direct deposit to Christ Church Vestry, First Caribbean International Bank, Bay & Parliament Streets Branch, Nassau, Account No. 1247357, Transit No. 09120, in Memory of Mrs. Ernest Jones.

