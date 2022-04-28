Funeral Service for the late MRS. ESTHER GRANT, age 71 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Eight Mile Rock. Officiating will be Rev. Agatha Martin, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment to follow at Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish her memory are her son: Dwight Alexander Grant; adopted daughter: Sharryl Smith; sisters: Coral Pintard, Marsha Huff and Sherry Bethel; aunts: Alice Hudson and Jenny Pinder; uncles: Amos Pinder, Thomas Hilton Archer and Frederick Bethel; nieces: Janeen and Zoya Pintard, Kristen Hunt and Kierra Grant; nephews: Keito, Kereno, Kenny Grant, Elvis and Brian Pintard, Jerreau (Shannie) Hunt and Tevin Rolle; grand nieces and nephews: Kevon, Sasha, Kyvien, Kereno Jr., Kerena, Kelson, Keiran Kenisha, Krissier Adderley, Kaiser Hunt, Rihanna, Romeo, Lorenzo, Tevin Jr., Tyler, Tavae, Ebony Woodside, Jerreau Hunt Jr., Jahtonde Martin, Juilet and Jerome Pintard, Ayon Wiggins, Lorenzo Pintard, Kaylen and Jaylen Barr; other relatives and friends including: Mary Hall, Pamela Brice, Donna Delancey, Kess (Jude) Grant, Pat Grant, Ethlyn Grant and Izzy Pintard, Agatha Vincent, Albertha Bethel, Pamela Thomas, Lorna and Natasha Russell, Anastacia Pinder, Amaryllis Storr, Theon Archer, Thelia Coakley, Ethel Derello, Therese Rolle, Vincent and Tresh Charlton, Sheena Pratt, Portia Haley, Barbara Pinder, Elizabeth Pierre, Denise and Daria Pinder, Julian, Edmund, Jerome, Carroll, Joel Russell, Brodrick, Prescott, Virgil, Danny, Daryl and Nakita Pinder, George, Marvin, Donzaleigh and Jovaughn Hudson, Franklyn Taylor, Dionne Britton, Veola Kesson, Keshneil Moss, Kylene Bethel, Keshawn, Kylon, Keon Vincent, Wendy, Satara, Dario, Christine Walker, Franklyn Armbrister, Kevin Russell, Ruth Adams, Keishora Hall, Reggie Knowles, Wilky Bartlette, J. M. Pinder and family, family, Carmel Dean, Ray Whylly, Daniel Forbes and family, Otterene Jones and family, Donald Williams, Adrian Wallace, Beverley Wallace, Bishop Ricardo Grant, Rosie Grant, Jossett Martin, Irene Ingraham and family, Eva Bartlett, Ernestine Gray and Family, Helen Tynes, and family, Betty Woodside and family, Junior, Jeff and Glenda Wildgoose and Family, Josely and Dellarese Bartlett and family, Patra Stuart, Vernea Grant, Shirley Chisolm and family, Dillis Green and family, Ruby Bartlett and family, Linda, Pamela Walters, Jean Mason, Jacqueline Forbes, Peter and Eva Von Albedyll, Cindy Davis and family, Mt. Zion Church family, Ocean Reef family, The Back Road Crew, The Pinder’s and The Wildgoose families and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.