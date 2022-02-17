Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MRS. FLORA ETTAMAE LOWE, age 90 years of West Bay Street, Dundas Town, Abaco, will be held on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Tabernacle Church, Central Pines, Abaco. Officiating will be Rev. L Carla R. Culmer, assisted by Rev. Dr. M. Jack O’Dell . Interment will follow at Dundas Town Public Cemetery, Dundas Town, Abaco.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Adopted daughters: Barbara Castillo, Simone Russell, Carlene Farquharson and Lorna Rolle; Sisters-in-Law: Cleola and Lana Sawyer; Brothers-in Law: Noel and Brady Lowe; Nieces: Dorothy Rolle, Gwendolyn Penn, Wently Reckley, Norma Burrows, Ruth Williams, Geleta Reckley-Elzera, Felamease, Gelita, Erlis Sawyer, Margaret Moore, Sharon Lloyd, Kim Reckley, Christine Bullard, Barbara Castillo, Sabrina Sawyer, Gail Walker, Anita Turnquest, Patricia Cornish, Annamae Cornish, Margaret McDonald, Elease Thervil, Sheryl Mills, Patrice Simms, Julie Wallace, Sheika Sawyer, Laurel Pinder, Jackie Albury, Fay Sands and Martha Sands; Nephews: Pastor Alvin Laing, Prince, Cardinal, Hank & Terrance Davis, Jonathan Parker, Clint, Al, Carlos & Craig, Robert, Walter, Emalin, Floyd, Dennis, Randy & Angelo Sawyer, Eustace Penn, Livingston Cornish, Robert Lloyd, Peter, Lennie & Troy Dawkins, Howard Burrows, Bill and Royce Sands, Roger Pinder; Numerous: Nieces, Grand-nieces, Great- grand nieces, Nephews, grand-nephews and great-grand nephews too numerous to mention; Numerous Relatives & Friends including: Elmore and Florence Sawyer & Family, Bishop Anthony Campbell & Family, Dr. Lenora Black & Family, Shirley Lockhart & family, Shandlene Grant, Melissa Hardy, Jonette Munroe, Lionel Cooper, Ranae Cornish, Kathleen McIntosh & Family, Viola Newbold & family, Darrel Pinder & family, Olivia Nesbitt & Family, Kathleen Clarke McKenzie, Elvinett Isaacs and family, Jay Swain, the Sawyer families of Cooper’s Town, Leslie Adderley & family, Iva Duncombe & family, Monique Miller, Latoya Cooper, Durward Mills & family, Leotha McDonald & Family, Geneva Strachan & family, Beryl & Sidney McIntosh, Kayla & Israel Wallace, Louise Russell, Sherry Bethel, Tracey Albury, Lonnie Cornish, the Reckley families, the Davis families, the Dawkins Families, the Simms families, the swain families, the Cornish families, the Mills families. the McIntosh families, Ruth & Gary Smith, Marina & Donald Moss, Viola Johnson, the Laing family, Melissa Minns, Erma Sawyer, St. Andrew’s Methodist family, Good Samaritan Senior Home, the communities of Sandy point in the south to Crown Haven in the north. Our apologies to the relatives and friends who names may not have been mentioned. Please know that it is was not deliberate. Special Thanks: Rev. L Carla Culmer, Rev. Jacinta Marie Neilly, Dr. Latesha McIntosh, Dr. Therese Bonamy, Pastor Silbert Mills, Sister Lisa Adderley, Nurse Trenair Baillou, Faron Newbold, Lakeisha Burrows, Ronnie Poitier, Amanda Sawyer, Anitra Pinder Darrel Pinder, Cathy Laing, Melissa Hardy, Krista Henchell, Lenora Rolle, Sophia Bootle, Randy Key, Martha and Fay Sands, Amarylis Key, Friendship Tabernacle Church Officers & Members, Restview Memorial Mortuary & Crematorium Ltd.