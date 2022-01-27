MRS. GENEVIEVE CARMETTA ROKER, age 70 years of #13 Albatross Circle Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, January 24th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Anastacia (Vincent) Dorsett, Tammyka (Herbert) Symonette, Theresa (Anthony) Carroll, Shakira (Jabar) Clarke and Monica (Shane) Mackey; Sons: John (Juri) Clarke, Herbert (Sonya) Roker and Michael (Leah) Roker; Sisters: Deborah Mitchell and Sandra Walkes; Brother: Kenneth Johnson; Grandchildren: Mercedes (Zariyapah) Ferguson, Erin and Ebony Dorsett, Toni (Phicol) Moncur, Vishal Clarke, Sebastian and Tanea Symonette, Ontario Richardson, Kaelin, Anthony Jr. and M’Lae Carroll, Nelson Brown Jr., Jabari Lightbourne, Ruan and Cali Clarke, Shane, Shane’ and Selah Mackey; Great Grandchildren: Jerlisa Ferguson, Phikelle Moncur and D’Kyas Clarke and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.