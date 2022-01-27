Obituaries

MRS. GENEVIEVE CARMETTA ROKER

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
0 81 1 minute read

MRS. GENEVIEVE CARMETTA ROKER, age 70 years of #13 Albatross Circle Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, January 24th, 2022.

She  is survived by her Daughters: Anastacia (Vincent) Dorsett, Tammyka (Herbert) Symonette, Theresa (Anthony) Carroll, Shakira (Jabar) Clarke and Monica (Shane) Mackey; Sons: John (Juri) Clarke, Herbert (Sonya) Roker and Michael (Leah) Roker; Sisters: Deborah Mitchell and Sandra Walkes; Brother: Kenneth Johnson; Grandchildren: Mercedes (Zariyapah) Ferguson, Erin and Ebony Dorsett, Toni (Phicol) Moncur, Vishal Clarke, Sebastian and Tanea Symonette, Ontario Richardson, Kaelin, Anthony Jr. and M’Lae Carroll, Nelson Brown Jr., Jabari Lightbourne, Ruan and Cali Clarke, Shane, Shane’ and Selah Mackey; Great Grandchildren: Jerlisa Ferguson, Phikelle Moncur and D’Kyas Clarke and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
0 81 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Veronica ‘Aunt V’ ‘Ronica’ Mckenzie

Veronica ‘Aunt V’ ‘Ronica’ Mckenzie

2 hours ago
Photo of Agustina Razonable Cuyno

Agustina Razonable Cuyno

3 hours ago
Photo of Dawnelle Elaine Conliffe-Brown

Dawnelle Elaine Conliffe-Brown

3 hours ago
Photo of Benjamin Wilberforce Prescod

Benjamin Wilberforce Prescod

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker