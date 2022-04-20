A funeral service for the late Mrs. Gloria Jane Moree, age 77 of Highland Park, Nassau, The Bahamas will be held at St. George’s Anglican Church, 55 Montrose Avenue, Nassau, on Friday, 22nd April, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Reverend Father Scott Brennen will officiate and interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive, Nassau.

Gloria Jane Moree is predeceased by Randolph and Dorothy Holbert (parents), Shelton, Robert, Tiny and Donaque Moree (children), Robert, Catherine and Andrea Holbert (siblings)

Left to mourn her passing are her loving husband of 58 years, Eric Archabold Moree Sr.; children, Linda Pinder and Eric Moree Jr.; grandchildren, Sade Bowleg, Eric Moree III, Erica Moree, Sharminique and Robin Ritchie, Teno and Wenjie Moree, Shantiqua and Chauncey Rolle Sr., Ronald Pinder III and Trent Moree; great grandchildren, Anthony, Anthea, Ryoku, Cire, Tatum and Tatiana Moree, Anson Moxey Jr., Chauncey Rolle Jr. and Rylan Ritchie; aunt, Rosie Lowe; siblings, Mark and Jasmine Holbert, Marsha Holbert, Troy Holbert, Ashlyn Armbrister, Shane and Christine Armbrister, Craig and Tara Armbrister; nieces and nephews, Antoinette Smith, Latoya (Patrick) Rhodriguez, Rodney (Necy) Forbes, Sharmaine Lewis, Robert II (Kimberley), Carla, Reginald (Shekia), Markita, Mark II, Matayeo and Terelle Holbert, Latroya Hanna, Shane, Antonio, Anton, Shane II, Shania, Stephanie, Craig II (Trenique), Tiara, Adam and Ayden Armbrister, Shelley Schmid, Elisa Pavon, Racquel Prabu, Nadia (Lester) Perigord, Gregory and Pietro Burrows, Angelo II (Cecila) Pavon, Kevin II (Rochelle) and Bryan (Sherrie) Knowles, Sean (Suenell) Sands and Lenross Best; in laws, Pauline Pavon and Rosemary Knowles and many other relatives and friends including Louise “Big Weez” Sutherland & Family, Dolly Edgecombe & Family, Ellen Bethel & Family, Thomasine Smith & Family, Ronald Pinder Sr., Ray Pinder & Family, Tina Moree & Family, Anson Moxey Sr. & Family, Portia Taylor & Family, The Culmersville “Valley” Family, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited, 19 Palmdale Avenue, Palmdale, on Thursday, 21st April, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Arrangements by Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited.