Memorial Service for MRS. HAZEL HYACINTH MCDONALD MOSS, age 68 of # 8 Farnam Court, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Arthur’s Town, Cat Island, will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, Comet Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bro. Michael Brutus and Bro. Robert Hall.

She was predeceased by her Sisters, Faye McDonald and Trudy Elizabeth McDonald-Grant, Brothers, Allan and Dennis McDonald.

Precious Memories will linger in the hearts of her loving Husband: William Alexander Moss; Children: Beland Moss, Arlington Butler, William Moss Jr., Geno Moss, Montino Roberts (adopted son), Elsie Hepburn (daughter), Natasha Scott (daughter), Shamel Sands (adopted daughter), Bonnieodette Stubbs (adopted daughter), Nicole Bain (adopted daughter), Portia Sturrup (adopted daughter); Son-in-law: Marcian Scott, Grandchildren: Benikque Moss, Kejuan and Keitaro Newton, Tate Hepburn, Taylor Hepburn, Lennisha and Lenelle Scott, Great Grandchildren: Nehemiah Moss and Frantasia Josue; Sisters: Paulette Anderson (Jamaica), Joy Chapman (New Jersey), Julia Allecia McDonald (Florida), Dagria Rachel McDonald (Florida), Fredricka Clarke, Loretta Gardiner and Elizabeth Knowles; Brothers: Vincent McDonald (New Jersey), Sisters-in-law: Mercy and Coleen Moss; Brother-in-law: Al Moss; numerous nieces and nephews. Special family friends include but are not limited to Dr. Odia Stubbs and family, Joseph Major and family, Mary and Willard Hepburn and family, Eve and Terrance Archer, George and Marie Charlow, Bro. Michael Brutus and family, Bro. Robert Hall and family, Kay-Linda and Geno Knowles, Frantz Josue, Darron Roker, Veronica Ferguson, Deandra Hield and family, Izzy Mitchell, and family, Dereck Knowles and family, Tanya and Creswell Munroe and family, Karen Woodside and family, Therell and Theron Smith and family, and Jasentia Philistin and family. Special thanks to Doctors and Nurses at the Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit, and Step Down Units of the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport Grand Bahama, The Quality & Patient Safety Department, Grand Bahama Health Services, and the warm Christian brotherhood of Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout The Bahamas.