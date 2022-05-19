Funeral Service for MRS. KATRINA ELIZABETH DAVIS-RUTHERFORD age 95 years of Turnquest Avenue, Stapledon Gardens, Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday May 21st, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Trinity Way, Stapledon Gardens, Nassau, New Providence. Officiating will be The Rev’d. Fr. DeAngelo Bowe, assisted by Rev’d. Fr. John Kabiga, B.A., B.Th., M. Ed and Other Clergy. Interment will follow in the St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street, Nassau, New Providence.

.

She was predeceased by her Son: Gregory Rutherford.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Husband: Ernest Rutherford; Children: Willard (Geneva) Rutherford, Bradley Rutherford, Deidre Baptiste Clark, Derek (Sonia) Rutherford, Ernestine (Wendell) Kelly, Garnell (Gary) Cooper, Ian Rutherford, Krystle (Jevone) Ferguson andAshley Rutherford; Grandchildren: Dr. Keino (Lara) Rutherford, Michael (Alison) Mattison, Bradley Rutherford Jr. (Jesynth), Thea (Kenneth) Saunders, Magan Clark, Damian Knowles, Davina Rutherford, Danah Weech, Tiffany Rutherford, Rayne, Daja and Yale Rutherford, Summer and Syvonia Pennerman, Kirsten Shaver, Nekco and Dimitri Kelly, Jamaal and Ethan Cooper, Samiah, Chanarae, Jasmine, Dominic, and Jaydon Rutherford, Maxwell and Camden; Great Grandchildren: Wesley and Jackson Rutherford, Margaret Mattison, Levon, Justyce, and Judah Weech, Brianna Rutherford, YaaAsantewaa and Akeelah Maura; Godchildren: Devain (Deanne) Maycock and Camille (Desmond) Rolle; Nieces and Nephews: Astrid and Venice Davis, Kati Barrett, Cheryl Gibson, Ian Bethel, Xavier and Xayla Bethel, Mark (Edith) Bethel, Sinead and Shevvena Bethel, Burton Braynen, Burton Jr., Burtina Mickerria Braynen, Devaina Lightbourne (Adyen Lightbourne), Marteka Roberts Maycock, Denysha, De’Shan, De’Shon, Denyelle and D’Nae Maycock, Desmond II and Devaughn Rolle other Relatives and Friends: the Honorable Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Mrs. Anne Davis, Dean Patrick and Mrs. Astrid Adderley, Fr. Deangelo Bowe and the Parish of the Most Holy Trinity, Natalie Rutherford, Paula Williams, the Jones, Johnson, Wilson, Walcott and Bernard Families, Edward Williams and Family, Estella Nichols and Family, Myrna Thompson and Family, Vernita Symms-Davis and Family, Therese Ormilus, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Those wishing to sign the Book of Condolences, may do so at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited Robinson and Soldier Roads, Nassau, New Providence on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m