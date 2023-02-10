FUNERAL SERVICE for MRS. KENISE EARLA SYMONETTE-DARVILLE, of #33 Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens who died on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 will be held on Saturday, February 11th, at 10:00am at Mount Tabor Baptist Church, Willow Tree Avenue & Mount Tabor Drive. Officiating will be His Grace, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, assisted by other Associate Pastors of the Church. Interment will follow Lakeview Memorial Garden & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Zella Brown-Symonette, grandparents, Ulis Sr. and Fairancer Saunders-Brown; her aunts, Fairancer “Monique” Brown, Shirley “Pet” Brown, Modena Brown-McPhee, Gregory Brown and cousin, Tiko Ferguson.

She is survived by her loving and dedicated Husband: Jerad Darville

Sons: Anthony Deane Jr., Colman and Chozen Darville

Father: Kenneth Earl Symonette, Sr.

Brothers: Kenneth Earl, Jr. and Kenrick Symonette of Green Castle, Eleuthera

Sister: Theresa Symonette of Green Castle, Eleuthera

Nieces: Hanna and Kai Symonette

Father-in-law: Craig Darville

Mother-in-law: Stephanie Braynen

Sisters-in-law: Quetel Symonette, Jernae Darville and Tquarius Showers

Grandmother: Naomi Symonette of Wemyss Bight, Eleuthera

Grand Father & Mother-in-law: Coleman and Seslyn Darville

Aunts & Uncles: James & Carolyn Darville of Houston Texas, Elder Maxine Newton, Ralph Richard “Dick” (Marva) Brown, Ruth (Alfred) Williams, Ulis Jr., Patricia, Dexter, Elgerston (Slick), Hollyann and David Brown, Samuel, Basil, Charles (Linda) Symonette of Houston, Texas; Ronald (Marina), Carl and Shervan (Antoinette) Symonette; Olga (Charles) Richardson of Tampa, Florida; Yvonne (Warren) Bain, Helen Josey, Roslyn (Kevin) Williams, Christine (Christopher) Holder and Barbara Symonette.

Grandaunts: Mary Saunders and Cora McKenzie of Barraterre, Exuma

Cousins: Mechelle (E.W.) Hayes of North Carolina, Yvette (Shawn) Knowles), Moleka (Jermaine) Newbold, Robyn (Bishop Denczil) Rolle, Lynnette Benoit, Deuel, Tava and Daythan (Lyndae) Newton, Ramona (Alex) Lightbourne, Chardel Brown-Gibson of Gregory Town, Eleuthera, Marissa Brown, Vernita Williams, Alfred Jr. (Genele) Williams of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera; Italia (Sypron) Wilson, Yasmin (Kennedy) Newbold, Joconda (Jamaal) Grant of Harbour Island, Veronique Knowles, Rasheed and Petra Brown, Stevon Roberts, Kenicka (Dencil) McBride, Kevon, Khasna and Kyle Brown, Dijonnaise, D’Andre and Dandrea Brown, Dawn Williams, Amber and Edward Benoit Jr., Keora Brown-Archer, Alexis Brown-Duvot of Marsh Harbour, Abaco; Dexter Riley of Ft. Lauderdale Florida, Braden Darville of Houston, Texas; Dellareece, Thaddeus, Scharan, Mario, Shantell, Sherry, Gia, Ranaldo, Cordesha, Corrisa, Caché, Carla, Carlisa, Shernee, Shernyah, Shervan Jr., Cordero, Deshawn and Rashan Symonette; Mia Day and Lauren Caples of Houston Texas; Charles and Shannell Delancy; Elon and Dr. Travaughn Bain; Ebonie, Angellique, Jerry Jr., Rojai and Jamel Josey; Shonté, Tyriek Trae and Sky Williams, Brittani, Rhyan, Charleze, Sydney and Savannah Holder of Toronto Canada.

Other Relatives and Friends: Bishop Neil C. Ellis, Lady Patrice Ellis and the entire membership of Mount Tabor Church; Bishop Robert and Kimberly McPhee.

Special Friends (Sisterhood): Michelle Russell, Tynishka Collie, Keniece Frazier and Rennise Hanna; the Bahamas Softball Federation the staff of BAF Financial; Mimose Simeon, Monique and D’Anne Braynen, Marylee Braynen-Symonette, Curline Forbes, Colajean Butler, Melissa Darville, Stacey Hodge, Donald, Gladstone, George, Stephen and Fred Braynen, Jarvus Bethel and Family, Tamika Murray, April Cartwright, Sybil Burrows, Karl Cius, Antonio Rahming and Family, Cindy, DD, Rajiv and Cassandra Mackey, Tasha, Annette Bain and Family, Antonio Butler, Devin and Justin Symonette, Christopher and Harriet Wallace, Kenneth and Stephanie Clarke & Family, Sharon Taylor, Jackie Hall, Desi Durham, The Residents of Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens including Jestina Neely & Family, Hazel Ellis & Family, Audrey Carey & Family, Sandra Evans & Family, Darron Davis & Family, Allan Aranah and Family, Marva Rodriguez and a host of others relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on Friday, February 10th, from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH.