Funeral Service for MRS. LASHONNA TAYLOR-SANDS age 26 years of Bellot Avenue, Nassau, New Providence and Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday May 28th 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy (Community at Heart), Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Edwin Pinder, assisted by Pastor Estelle Strachan. Interment will follow in the Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Husband: Johnathan Sands II; Sons: Jaiquan and Johnathan Sands III; Mother: Matronna Taylor; Father and Step-Mother: David Jr. and Daphne Pinder; Brothers: Bryan Newman and Xavier Marshall; Sisters: Katelynn Burrows, Jasmine (Eric) Appleon, Kiarah Pinder, Peyton McIntosh, and Amiah Pinder; Father and Mother In Law: Johnathan Sands Sr. and Joanne Sands; Grand Father: Minister David Pinder Sr.; Nephews: Bryan and Briaj Newman, Javari Russell, Jayden and Jaquan Appoleon and David Balfour; Nieces: Brielle and Brenae Newman, Garineka Ewing and Erica Appoleon; Uncle and Aunts: Kendall Wilson, Bishop Edwin (Alma) Pinder, William Pinder, Deacon Jeffery (Edith) Pinder, Joseph (Jacqueline) Pinder, Harry (Cynthia Butler), Roosevelt Curry Strachan, Christine (Arlington Wilmott), Delerease (Shimron Rolle Sr.), Rochelle (Billy Dickenson), Sheryl (Anthony) Hall, Shavonne Rolle, Chamara Taylor, Monique Strachan, Romanda Pinder, Racquel Pickering, Evangelist Delcina (Oliver) McIntosh, Linda ( Evangelist Ricardo) Ingraham, Ludell ( Stanley) Glinton, GraceAnn (Anthony) Russell, Della (Jacob) Davis; Grand Uncle and Aunts: Wendall (Avis) Miller, Roderick (Antionette) Miller, Stephen (Anastarcia) Johnson, Judy (Sheldon) Cash, Toronto Canada, and Garnell Johnson; Brother and Sisters in-law: John and Yoanne Sands and Shandrea Ewing; Very Special Cousins: Michael (Bianca) Taylor, Marquella and Andrenique Moxey, Desmeka Evans, Pauliesha and Paulneka Forbes, Danielle Knowles, Ericka Taylor, Makarla Jaydell Curis, Cody, Conrad, Kendrea and Kenise Wilson, Precious Johnson, Shimron Jr. and Delron Rolle, Sean ( Wellyia) Cargill. Craig Cleare Sr. and Jr, Justin Bonamy, Shantell Armbrister, Katelynn Bethel, Anthony Bain Jr., Andrea Braynen, Anionette ( Bryon) Sutton, Essence Bain, Kelsey Rolle, Godfrey(Rochelle) Rolle, Clyde Cornish, Janice (Deavalon) Forbes, Darvin Johnson, Evelyn Bain, Wendawn (Jeraldo Frazier, Wendall Jr and Jermaine Miller, Brendon Miller, Barbara and Belinda Hanna of Orlando FL, Bishop Barry and Pastor Leotha Edgecombe, Minister Sharanda (Bartholomew) Mitchell, Pastor Omeko (Samantha) Glinton, Minister Nicoya Laing, Pastor Freddy Laing Jr. JP, District Superintendant Zion United Baptist of East Grand Bahama ,Althea (Minister Marcus) Cooper; God Parents: Sylvia Russell, Yvonne and Farron Wallace, Denrod Knowles, Deloris McKenzie, Godfrey Rolle Jr. and Portia Hanna; Other Relatives and Friends: Rachel Rolle, Tammi Mitchell, Johnnae Gardiner, Derrell Cooper, Deotrice McIntosh, Renide Destine, Shonnell Laing, Tarantee Laing, Cedric Wilson, Noah, Lance Grant, Dino, Shane, Keith Rolle, Devontae Symonette, Shawn, Derrell Cooper, Dwayne Morgan, Jolivia Russell, Kiara and D’Nado Burrows, Tiana Gardiner, Tamali North, Jasmaine and LaTroya Rogers of Orlando Fl, Alexs Cravis of Orlando, FL, Jack Hayward High School Class 2013, Bishop Edwin & Minister Alma Pinder, New Emmanuel Baptist Church, , The Entire Pioneers Loop Community, The Entire McLeans Town Family and Community, The Management and Staff of Blu Sail Restaurant, Sandy Port, Nassau, Bahamas Including Mr. Jack Carlino.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.