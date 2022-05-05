RESTVIEW MEMORIAL MORTUARY AND CREMATORIUM LIMITED

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. LASHONNA TAYLOR-SANDS age 26 years of Bellot Avenue, Nassau, New Providence died on Cable Beach, Nassau, New Providence on Saturday, April 30th, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Jonathan Sands Jr.; Sons: Jaiquan Sands and Jonathan Sands III; Mother: Matronna Taylor; Father: David Pinder; Stepmother: Daphne Pinder; Brothers: Bryan Newman and Xavier Marshall; Sisters: Katelynn Burrows, Jasmine Williams- Appoleon, Kiarah Pinder, Peyton McIntosh, Amiah Pinder; Grand Father: Minister David Samuel Pinder; Mother-in-law: Joanne Sands; Father-in-law: Jonathan Sands Sr.; Brother-in-law: John Sands; Sister-in-law: Yoanne Sands and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.