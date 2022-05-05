Obituaries

MRS. LASHONNA TAYLOR-SANDS

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 10 hours ago
0 123 Less than a minute

RESTVIEW MEMORIAL MORTUARY AND CREMATORIUM LIMITED

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. LASHONNA TAYLOR-SANDS age 26 years of Bellot Avenue, Nassau, New Providence died on Cable Beach, Nassau, New Providence on Saturday, April 30th, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Jonathan Sands Jr.; Sons: Jaiquan Sands and Jonathan Sands III; Mother: Matronna Taylor; Father: David Pinder; Stepmother: Daphne Pinder; Brothers: Bryan Newman and Xavier Marshall; Sisters: Katelynn Burrows, Jasmine Williams- Appoleon, Kiarah Pinder, Peyton McIntosh, Amiah Pinder; Grand Father: Minister David Samuel Pinder; Mother-in-law: Joanne Sands; Father-in-law: Jonathan Sands Sr.; Brother-in-law: John Sands; Sister-in-law: Yoanne Sands and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 10 hours ago
0 123 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Tyler Steven Elliot Lafleur

Tyler Steven Elliot Lafleur

10 hours ago
Photo of Jennie Maria Fernander

Jennie Maria Fernander

10 hours ago
Photo of James Hinsey

James Hinsey

10 hours ago
Photo of Carnetta Seymour

Carnetta Seymour

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker