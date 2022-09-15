Funeral Service for MRS. LILLIAN LOUISE BURROWS-RUSSELL, age 93years of Crown Haven, Abaco will be held on Friday, September 16th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne Anglican Church, Crown Haven, Abaco. Officiating will be Father Bryton Ward assisted by Catechist Theophilus A. Rolle. Interment will follow at Crown Haven Public Cemetery, Crown Haven, Abaco.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of Sister: Gladys McIntosh; Sons: James, Wilfred, Willis, John and Toni, Paul and Janine; Daughters: Donalee (Bishop Godfrey) and Jacklyn (Carlton Sr.); Grandchildren: Phillip and Erica, James Jr. and Carolee, Eric and Rachael, Marjorie, Lovenia, Willis Jr. and Iris, Idora, Monolisa and Fredrick, Jeremmie and Aniska; Jaliza, Kara, Calvin, Godfrey and Teshona, Kresha, Javardo and Arnoldlicia, Ebony, Ezra and Vernessa, Olanthia, Lindsey, Clarance, Jamal, Carlton Jr., Matthew and Carla; Great Grandchildren: Chris, Kristin, Erinique, Ashely, Kevin Jr., Jaheim, Jada, Javae,Erica, Erinique, Eric Jr., Shyane, Shiloh, Lashonte, Leroy, Shawn, Shivago, Arthur, Berniqua, Kirk, Aiden, Matthew, Paige, Cadesha, Shawnell, Shawn, Fredrico, Kyrone, Leanne, Eian, Ethan, Janaveha, Jeremmie Jr., Lavar, Janiha, Shaquille, Tatiana, Aaron, Jalen, Tayshaun, Jayquan, Galana, Justin, Myah, Javardo Jr., Emani, Emari, Neveah, Carter, Clarence Jr. and Halley; Numerous Great-Great Grandchildren; Nephews: Bishop Cardinal, Andrew and Patricia, Reuben and Junnie, Daryl, James and Denise, Arnold and Vern, Don and Giselle, Jackson and Ruth, Mervin and Edith, Edward and Rhonda, Harrison and Jennifer, Wellington and Eleanor, Sandal and Freddie; Nieces: Lillymae, Veronica, Meriam and Hilton, Willadale and Andrew, Roevina, Kenya, Eva and Joseph, Sandra, Angel, Luella, Rose and Floyd, Linda and Mark, Christina, Barbara and Geno, Ethel, Denise and Shaun, Ada and Bernard, Julie, Debbie and Lluelyn, Rosie, Etagene and Erma and ahost of other Relatives and Friends including: Curry family, Bain family, Russell family, Thomas family, Mills family, entire community at Crown Haven, Fox Town, Mount Hope and Wood Cay.

Viewing will be held at St. Anne Anglican Church, Crown Haven, Abaco on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until service time