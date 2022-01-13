Uncategorized

Mrs. Linda Theresa Tatem (Watkins)

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 22 hours ago
169 1 minute read

Final Rites and Burial for the late Mrs. Linda Theresa Tatem (Watkins) 69 yrs, a resident of #7 Flamingo Gardens will be held on Saturday January 15th 2022, 11:00 am. At St Joseph Roman Catholic Church Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer, Cremation is being held

Predeceased by her parents  James & Sylvia Watkins

Survived by :   

Husband                                                                                                                                    McArthur Anthony Tatem                                                                                                              

3 Sisters                                                                                                                                                Sheila Culmer, Carol Bowleg and Brenda Watkins                                                 

4 Brothers                                                                                                                                       Eugene Burns, John Sr., James (Da Greek) and Sidney Watkins                     

Nieces                                                                                                                                                     Vanta & Asheka Culmer, Tami Francis, Samantha Kemp, Genee Burns,  Anastacia,                      Monique, Jade Watkins, Tia Maycock,  Ashquel Duncombe, Nicolette, Tenneil, & Jamie & Alexandria Watkins, Sydira Hall, Theresa Burrows and Majorie Sherman. 

Nephews     

Donillo (Donny) Culmer, Eduardo, Kino, Yuri, John Jr., Julian, Greg, Jenzel, Jermaine, Beau, Teran, Kent, Danny, Brandon, Lermon, & Sidney Jr. Watkins

Mother-In-Law      

Ethlyn Major

Step Daughter

Natasha Tatem

Sisters-in-Law:

Donna Watkins, Edith Burns, Margaret Tatem-Gilbert, Sheryl Moxey, Jennifer Major-Strachan, Juanita Major, Patricia Albury, Michelle Major and Julie Hall 

Brothers-in-Law

Marvin Albury, Vincount Strachan

30 Grandnieces & Grandnephews including

Shayla, Shalay & Shylaa Kemp,   & Brittany Joseph

Host of relatives & friends including

Monsignor Alfred Culmer, Vincent Gardiner, Randol Flowers, Derek, Rickey, Cliff Moxey, Debbie Huyler, Keffie Bain, Sophia Carey, Jaqueline Johnson, Kirk Moxey, Jerome, Micheal, Delores, Laverne, Bernadette, Teasha, Tasha and Moxey, Michael Watkins Kelly Watkins, Pamela Rahming, Perry Pratt, Kevin Pratt, Stephen & Arnold Heastie, George Adderley, Marcus Francis, Vallance Kemp, Marilyn Simmons, Shawn and Ernestine Bowe, Frankie, Deanne Moncur (caretaker), Michael Armbrister (physio-therapist) numerous Godchildren, Management and Staff of Price Waterhouse Coopers including Prince Rahming, Clifford Johnson and Myra Lundy-Mortimer and the Batelco family, Dr.  Sheena Antonio-Collie, Lisa Clarke-Collie, Staff of Princess of Margaret Hospital and all of her Facebook friends.

,

The body will repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium, #84 Blue Hill Rd. from 10.00 am on Friday until 2:00 pm..

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 22 hours ago
169 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Man jailed for two years after indecently assaulting woman

Man jailed for two years after indecently assaulting woman

2 days ago
Photo of Deacon Usene Anthony Burrows

Deacon Usene Anthony Burrows

1 week ago
Photo of Helen Viola Smith

Helen Viola Smith

1 week ago
Photo of Clarese Woodside Jones

Clarese Woodside Jones

2 weeks ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker