Final Rites and Burial for the late Mrs. Linda Theresa Tatem (Watkins) 69 yrs, a resident of #7 Flamingo Gardens will be held on Saturday January 15th 2022, 11:00 am. At St Joseph Roman Catholic Church Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer, Cremation is being held

Predeceased by her parents James & Sylvia Watkins

Survived by :

Husband McArthur Anthony Tatem

3 Sisters Sheila Culmer, Carol Bowleg and Brenda Watkins

4 Brothers Eugene Burns, John Sr., James (Da Greek) and Sidney Watkins

Nieces Vanta & Asheka Culmer, Tami Francis, Samantha Kemp, Genee Burns, Anastacia, Monique, Jade Watkins, Tia Maycock, Ashquel Duncombe, Nicolette, Tenneil, & Jamie & Alexandria Watkins, Sydira Hall, Theresa Burrows and Majorie Sherman.

Nephews

Donillo (Donny) Culmer, Eduardo, Kino, Yuri, John Jr., Julian, Greg, Jenzel, Jermaine, Beau, Teran, Kent, Danny, Brandon, Lermon, & Sidney Jr. Watkins

Mother-In-Law

Ethlyn Major

Step Daughter

Natasha Tatem

Sisters-in-Law:

Donna Watkins, Edith Burns, Margaret Tatem-Gilbert, Sheryl Moxey, Jennifer Major-Strachan, Juanita Major, Patricia Albury, Michelle Major and Julie Hall

Brothers-in-Law:

Marvin Albury, Vincount Strachan

30 Grandnieces & Grandnephews including

Shayla, Shalay & Shylaa Kemp, & Brittany Joseph

Host of relatives & friends including

Monsignor Alfred Culmer, Vincent Gardiner, Randol Flowers, Derek, Rickey, Cliff Moxey, Debbie Huyler, Keffie Bain, Sophia Carey, Jaqueline Johnson, Kirk Moxey, Jerome, Micheal, Delores, Laverne, Bernadette, Teasha, Tasha and Moxey, Michael Watkins Kelly Watkins, Pamela Rahming, Perry Pratt, Kevin Pratt, Stephen & Arnold Heastie, George Adderley, Marcus Francis, Vallance Kemp, Marilyn Simmons, Shawn and Ernestine Bowe, Frankie, Deanne Moncur (caretaker), Michael Armbrister (physio-therapist) numerous Godchildren, Management and Staff of Price Waterhouse Coopers including Prince Rahming, Clifford Johnson and Myra Lundy-Mortimer and the Batelco family, Dr. Sheena Antonio-Collie, Lisa Clarke-Collie, Staff of Princess of Margaret Hospital and all of her Facebook friends.

,

The body will repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium, #84 Blue Hill Rd. from 10.00 am on Friday until 2:00 pm..