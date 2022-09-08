DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. LUTHEL ELIZABETH EVANS, age 79 of # 11 Beaconsfield Place, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, September 4th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Winnifred Miller and Sonia Nairn; Son: Gary Evans; Sons-in-Law: Burton Miller and Mussellini Smith; Grandchildren: Quentin Thomas, Kyle Miller, Mia Miller, Krystal Miller, Garice Evans, Phillipa Evans, Garanique Evans, Gary Evans, Jr. , Philip Evans, Judsina Nairn, Joyann Narin, Jurica Rolle, Alex Brown and Simone Evans; Sisters: Rosemary Culmer, Deborah Adderley, Sarah Cates, Christine Adderley and Viola Adderley; Brothers: Isaac Cates, Dennis Cates and John Cates; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.