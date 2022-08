Mrs. Mavis Adderley age 70 years of Kennedy Subdivision passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday 18th August 2022. She is survived by her 2 daughters: Shakera Cooper & Ida Adderley; 6 Grandchildren: Vaklev Bastian, Vantazonique Brown, Jermare Rolle, Dantay Bethel, Davantay Bethel & Deontalay Bethell; 3 Great Grandchildren: Dantanique Bethel, D’Vantay Bethell Jr. & Deondre Bethel along with a host of other relatives and friends.