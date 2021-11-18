Funeral service for Mrs. Miriam Magnolia “Titty” Newbold-Wallace, 85 yrs., a resident of Lightbourne Ave. & formerly of Long Bay Cays, Andros, will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Boyd Road, on Friday, November, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer.

She is Pre-decease by her husband Kenneth Wallace, her sister Cynthia Damallie, her niece Latoya Ferguson, her grandchild Corey Reid and great granddaughter Ednique Wallace.

Cherished and loving memories will forever linger in the hearts of her:

Beloved Children: Stephanie (Kirklyn) Neely, Sandra Kemp of Florida, Edward Wallace Sr., Beryl (Josef Sr.) Jazvic of (Fredericksburg, Virginia), and Anthony Wallace.

Grand Children: Miriam Raquel Rolle ,Kirshon and Kaylesa Neely, Jamiah (Dremeko) Cooper, Edward Jr.(Krystal)Wallace , Ricardo, Anton, Shekel and Osheni Wallace, Anthony Jr. and Antonnio Kemp, Ashlynn, Josef Jr. and Aston Jazvic.

Great Grands: Omar Rolle, Edward III & Krishan Wallace, Gianna Deveaux, Ka’nyah Neely, Christain, Krue &Keir Kemp, Dremia Cooper.

Brother: Lloyd Roston Newbold

Sisters: Baby sister Helen Ferguson and Avis Lewis

Nieces: Joann (Steven) Rolle of Exuma, Marva (Patrick) McDonald , Susan Newbold of (Fort Pierce, Florida) , Alinca (Michael Sr.) Moten of (Atlanta, Georgia), Temidayo Darville, Dr. Chimone (Lionel) Charlton. Dr. Indira (Donald) Jones, Portia (Hopeton) Knight of (Miami, Florida), Darlene (Jefferd) Curre of (California), Rose and Paula Newbold.

Nephews: Roston Newbold, Raymond (Corean) Newbold, Melvin (Melody) Newbold, Hubert (Deidre) Williams, Chivonto Ferguson, Dr. Kushna Damallie, Kareme and Shakario Damallie, Rodney and Allan Newbold ,and Jayson Lewis

Grandnieces and Grandnephews: Daniele , Riquashan, Jana , Jamilia, Zakia, Merceedes, Madison, Mileah, Leigha, Milan, Kristen, Tyler, Karice, Atiyah, Indiyah, Kamani, Zyan, Deangelo, Melvin Jr., Tyre, Liam, Logan, Michael Jr., Didier, Nolan.

Step-Daughters: Marjorie (Raphl Sr.) Wallace and Lorraine Wallace (Baltimore, Maryland).

Step – Son: Andrew (Sharee) Wallace

Step- Grandchildren: Hurranda Newton, Nautrell Kemp, Deardra, and Raphl Jr. Wallace, and Shemon (Demarco) Williamson, Sharvez and Andrew Jr. Wallace.

Brothers-In- Law: Evangelist Wellington Wallace, Dennis Wallace, Rev. Preston Wallace.

Sisters-In-Law: Joyce Newbold, Joyce Wallace-Small, Princess Pinder, Vernita, Sylvia and Beryl, Wallace.

Numerous Cousins: Menenchia Clarke and Family , Rona Bastian and Family, Judge Nerville Adderley and Family, Fiordelia Bain and Family, Serata Clarke , Dr. Nelson Clarke and Family, Sarah Collie and Family, Maureen Symonette and Family, Arabella Johnson and Family, Glen Miller and Family, Simeon ,Les Brown and Family , Rev. Ronald Campbell and Family, Charlie Sweeting, Esther Brown, Leon Lundy, Gabriella Adderley, Patrick Adderley , Flori Robinson and Family, Elaine , Andrew and , Wayne Rodgers, and Family, Christopher Stuart and Family, Agnes Bain and Family, LeRodney Rolle and Family , Floyd , Captain Marvin and R/Cop. Randy Lewis, Cheryl Clarke, Leanora Lewis, Reverend Patricia Clarke Rolle and many others too numerous to mention.

Special Relatives and Friends: Kendal, Godfrey, Dudley and Randy Wallace, Sgt. Craig Wallace (Freeport, Grand Bahama), Wellington Jr., Chris, Preston Jr., President, Prince, Shivargo Wallace.Raymond Jr., Eddie, Eric and Jason Mackey, Ahmal, Andy, Demico, Steven, Delvano, Craig, Cassio, Terrel , Ron, Ray, Jason, Lance Wallace, Derick , Jared , Lawrence, Dario, Dudley, Kevin, Randolph and Wallace, Terrance Johnson, Julian Miller, Jermaine, Banister. Pastor David Braynen, Victoria Mills of (Norfolk , Virginia), Raquel Bootle of ( Murphy Town, Abaco), Paulette Mckenzie, Fredrica Baker, Raquel Kelly of (Freeport, Grand Bahama), Shelly Sweeting, Theresa Heild, Margo, Gayle, Sheena, Prestonia, Lakeisha, Sadie, Easis, Abigail (Tampa Florida), and Dr. April Wallace, Helena(Noel) Scott, Shavanda and Tina Watkins, Bridgette Simmons, Gerogia Sears and Dominique Barksdale. Dr. Gill Gibson and Family, Lyden Rolle and Family, Mr. Charles Miller and Family, Mrs. Peggie Gibson and Family, Ms. Norma Turquest and Family, Mr. Charles Williams, Ms.Marion Rolle and family, Ms. Ronda Bain and Family. The Bonamy’s Family, Jennifer Wallace, Geneice Rolle, Jennimae Higgins-Rolle and family, Elaine Burrows, Sylvia Wallace, Clifford Ferguson, Bridgette Seymour and family, Jenniemae Symonette, Tamika Johnson, Kailesha Pennerman, Lydia, Gen Sands, Hon. Vincent Peet and family, Leroy Neely and family, Hon. Neville Wisdom and family, Hon. Alfred Sears and family, Rock Crusher Community, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Family, Ascension Methodist Church Family, Bayview Dental Family, Accident & Emergency and Female Medical Ward and Department of Princess Margaret Hospital and many others too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.