Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. MONIQUE DENIECE MOXEY-MUNNINGS, age 52 years of #30 Amber Jack, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, December 24, 2021.

She is survived by herHusband: Charles Munnings ; Son: Latario Moxey; Sisters: Samantha Cartwright, Nadia Cartwright, and Sharmaine Wallace; Brothers: Dwight Cartwright and Ron Culmer; Aunts: Margaret Murphy, Verlean Clarke, Elaine, Beverly,Veronica, and Rosa Thompson; Uncles: Arlington, Frank, Ted, Clinton, William, and Basil Thompson; Nieces and Nephew: Morgan Cartwright, Alicia and Waylontae Bartlett, Ronae, and Rohan Culmer; Sisters in Law: Gwendolyn Culmer and Allison Cartwright; Cousins: Margarette Bain, Barbara Thompson, Sgt. Loretta Ferguson, Denise Kelly, Alice Clarke, Linda Duncombe, Sharon Simms of Rochester, New York, Tamara Jones, Sharon, Collette, Antoinette, Mary, and Claudia of Orlando, Florida, Marcia and Margo Thompson, Kirk Ritchie, George Jr., Dusty, Alexis, Charon Sr., Retired US Army General Tommy Thompson of Texas, Greg, Michael and Larry Thompson of Buffalo, New York, Ralph Murphy, Patrick Ferguson, Nigel Clarke, Herman Jr., Dwayne, Jimmy, Timmy, Drexel, Jason, and Robert Thompson; Numerous Friends including the Management and Staff of Municipal Motors.

The Munnings Family acknowledges all expressions of condolences and love over the demise of their beloved Monique, however there was no viewing and a private ceremony was held. May her soul rest in peace.