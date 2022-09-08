DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. NETTIE CAREY, age 73 years of # 15 Watlins Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at her residence on Sunday, September 4th, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: William Carey; Mother: Nora Hepburn; Daughters: Helena Hepburn and Kayshella Miller; Sons: Pedro Bullard Sr.; Ricardo Bullard, Presley Bullard and Shelton Miller; numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Sister: Josephine Hepburn; Brothers: Jeffery, Eddisson, Andrew and Richard Hepburn; numerous Nieces, Nephews and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.