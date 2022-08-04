RESTVIEW MEMORIAL MORTUARY AND CREMATORIUM LIMITED

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MRS. NORA EDEAL MCINTOSH, age 90 years of Bayshore Road, Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama and formerly of Abraham’s Bay, Mayaguana will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Agatha Martin, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow at Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Four Daughters: Althea, Ednora, Minive and Keva McIntosh; Three Sons: Donald, Dwight and Troy McIntosh; Grand Daughters: Nichole (Kendrick Holbert), Monique (Glenvino Moultrie), Monica, Crystal, Deahjha, Mateah, Donesha, Adria, Torry and Nio-Schieniqe; Grand Sons: Vesco, Piaugo, Dinavian, Dinage, Ayoub, Sergio. Charles, Sherlyn, Claudius, Artisyor; Great Grandchildren: Claudius Jr., Gyan, Zion, Azeriah, Clarissa, Diamond, Adron, Carrington, Torrence, Ashley, Claudius, Sanchez, Gabriel, Gyani, Raj, Dirai, Grayson, Varia, Gianna, Jimique, Shafer Jr.; One Brother-in-law: Walter McIntosh; Three Daughters-in-law: Pauline, Maria and Sharon; Two Sons-in-law: Michael Green and Chris Kemp; Nieces: Erma, Cevar, Coletta, Gloria, Sarah, Jennifer, Ena, Helen, Lillian, Laceta, Audrey and Francis, Tasha, Goldie, Geneva, Kim, Ruth, Lenora, Clere, Tess and Terrell Nephews: Johnny McIntosh, Carlton McIntosh (of Sarasota Florida), Edmund, Hurbert, Albert and Philip and Larry; Adopted Daughters: Rev. Agatha Martin and Vernette Munnings, Diann Simmons, Monique Grant-Mcphee; Adopted Son: Paul Edgecombe; Godchildren: Rosemary Gaitor, Walter Forbes, Atwell Burrows, Ethel McPhee; Relatives and Special Friends: The Charlton family, Leatha Burrows, Stephanie Jones. Alexander Burrows and family, Collie Osoria and family, Juliamae, The Brown family, Michael Edwards and family, Monaletta and Sharon, Joe Mcphee and family, Goldie McKinney and family, Osmond and Moithous Maitland (of Florida) , Julian, Lorna, Vernett, Victora, Yvonne Johnson, Harriet Pinder and Romelda, Felix Jones and family, Annamae, Zennie, Estine, Joseph, Donald, Tasha, Kimberley, Roneck, Krista, Stephanie, Lateria, Darren, Floyd Jr., Brittney, Tavife, Bianca, Jasman, Allen, Jell, Jahmariah, Remilda, Harite, Neila, Regnaild Ferguson (Former Commissioner of Police), Pathmae Miller, Ernestine, Edroy Ferguson, Carnetta, Chequila Carter (of Florida), Bill Daniels (of Atlanta, Georgia), Rick and Deloris Newman (of South Florida), Floyd Farrington and family, Anne Andrews, Rev. Newton Williamson, Goley Miller and family, Lenard Johnson and family, Catylin Wilson and family, Valrie Bain and family, Curtis Gibson and family, Romaine, Nio-Schieniqe, The Goodridge family, Rev. Leon Anderson and family, Rev. Frank Rolle and family, Rev. Lindy Russell and family, Rev. Ken Russell and family and the Mt. Zion Church Family Medical Doctors Dr. Stubbs Dr. Cooper Dr. Coakley Dr. Forbes Nurse Sawyer Nurse Agatha Vincent Support staff of The Rand Memorial Hospital Staff.

Viewing will be held in the “Irenic Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.