Funeral Service for MRS. PAMELA “AUNTIE PAM” STARLINE GRIFFITH-CORNISH age 59 years of Dundas Town, Abaco and formerly of Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Church of God, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Anthony Campbell, assisted by Pastor Leslie Woodside. Interment will follow at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Sisters: Minister Shelia Parker, Shirley Musgrove, Val Griffith, Maxine Griffith- Daxon, Annie Pinder; Brothers : Wayde Griffith Forbes (Delva Forbes) and Clayton Griffith (Claudette Griffith); Nieces: Donnaree Cornish (Craig Cornish) Dedreann Ceasar, Brendalee Parker, Prophet Andrea Hepburn (Stanley Hepburn), Donna Jones( Lundy Jones), Patricia David (Ebbie David), Britney Ferguson, Procita Lewis, Yvonne ,Theola , Shantel, Claynica Griffith, Crystal and Christine Forbes and Crystal Rigby-Desir (Shawn Desir); Nephews: Troy Higgs, Jason Parker, Larry, Clayton Jr. and Steve Griffith, Harry and Thomas Demeritte, Dwight Cornish (Nephew in law); Grand Nieces: Felicia Bethel, Nurse Rickel Johnson, Omesha, Odell King, Janell, Janae, Alelijah Parker, Charlijah Jones, Onell King, Troyal and Troynell Higgs, Otisicia and Odera King , Ronnilee, Kimberly and Doris Forbes, Wendijah Seymour, Brooklyn Desir; Grand Nephews: Craig Bethel Jr., Stanley and Gabriel Hepburn, Jason Jr. , Zion, Jaden, Alik and Hysanie Parker, Anthony Hepburn Jr, Trovon and Treyvon Higgs, Otis Larry King Jr., Wendal Seymour Jr., Christen and Zion Desir, Christopher Forbes; Great Grand Nieces: Brianna ,Brinae Williams, Heiress Burrows, A’va King; Great Grand nephews: Omarion Bannister, Bruce Williams Jr., Deshawn Ferguson, Li mere and Li vere Tata; Aunts: Jennifer Higgs, Gloria Archer, Rose & Berge Forbes; Uncle : Lincoln Forbes Sr. and Lay Preacher Leroy Higgs; A host of other relatives including : Althea Williams and family, Princess Allen and Family, Teresa Neymour and family, Heslyn Fernander and Family , Dr Ellen Strachan- Moxey, The Griffith, The Parker, The Missick, The Forbes, The Penn, The Musgrove, The Williams, The Campbell, The Henfield, The Cornish, The Hepburn’s, The Rigby, The Lightborne, The Johnson, The Higgs, The Demeritte, The Hanna, The Taylor, The Gibson’s The Halls, The Dean’s, The McIntosh, The Delancy, The Wilchcombes, The Walkins, The Martin, The Pinders, The Archer, The Adderley’s, The Bartlett, The Ingrahams, The Smiths , The Ferguson’s , The Henchel, The Ambrister’s, The Harris, The Knowles , The Thurston; Special thanks goes out to Marcus Bethel, Mr John, Aaron and Lutesha Campbell, Randy Key, Pastor Herbert Edgecombe and family, Maureen Sands, Paul Fergusons , Robert Newbold, Scott Weatherford, Glenroy Nesbitt, Kelly Thurston, Pastor Christine Bostwick and the Dundas Town Church of God family, Neil Maynard, Samantha Curry, Mr. and Mrs. Toote, Joan Bailou, Michelle Forbes Dames, Lovely Reckley, Samantha Cornish and family, Mrs. Basil Brooks of Nassau, Julia Henfield, Kathleen Seymour of Heal our Land, Ramon Adderley’ and family, Wilson Russell and family, Silvent and Sarah Edgecombe, Charles at One Stop Shop, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Walker of Florida, Abaco Grocery, The Chemist Shoppe, The Marsh Harbour Clinic, ESP, Air Ambulance, PMH Team and Restview Memorial Mortuary and a host of other relatives and friends to many to mention. Viewing will be held in the “Irenic Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.