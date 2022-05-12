Funeral Service Announcement

For the late Mrs. Patricia Jane Holbert Cox

Age 51 of Montel Heights Estates will be held on Saturday, May 14th 2022, 11am at Pentecostal Church of Faith In God, Bell Road Montel Heights. Officiating will be Pastor Dean Wells. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Predeceased by Maxwell Holbert, Anthony Holbert, Gregory Holbert and Patrice Gertilus, Yvonne Holbert

Left to cherish her precious memories are her: Husband: Darrel Cox, Son: Stario Holbert, Daughters: Darissa Cox, Donell Cox, Derecka Cox and Step Daughter: Tannah Cox; Grandchildren: Curtis Taylor, Grace Cox, Joseph Cox, Kemani and Kelani Forbes, Tekoya Trinity Brendia, and Fendi Cox, Khamari Rolle; Brothers: Deacon Manasseh Hepburn, Deacon Vincent Holbert, Patrick Holbert,Neil Holbert; Sister: Minister Eleanor Riley, Minister Antoinette Holbert, Joan Holbert; Aunts: Mrs. Vernice Nottage & Clarista Williams; Sisters-in-law: Maryjane Hepburn, Estherlyn Holbert, Donnamae Holbert, Lilymae Holbert, Dotlee Fox, Alneka “Nikki” Russell, Valerie Miller, Daphne Bain, Revermae Clear, Roxanna Higgins, Rose & Anishka Cox, Carman and Megan Cox; Brothers-in-law: Nicolas Gertilus, Deacon Dwight Cox, Keith, Darren, Chris, Deanza, and Dowdeswell Cox, Dudley Sherman, Terrance Bain, Edward Russell, Lucius Fox Sr; Ricardo Bullard, and Asp 2539 Sonny Miller; Nephews: Ryan Dion Hepburn, Normal Smith Hepburn, Mannasseh Hepburn Jr. Mario Holbert, Maxwell Holberts Jr., Sean Holbert, De’ Marko Holbert, Marcus Holbert, Anthony Holbert Jr, Ricardo Riley, Zchavargo Riley, Beron Holbert, Barnard Harris, Freddie Lightbourne Jr., Shonari Lightbourne, O’neil Holbert, Dominique Holbert, Shakeal Holbert, (Reno Holbert Deceased) Kevin Bain, Teran, Delano and Dwight Cox Jr, Keith Cox Jr, Jameo Cox, Tafari Clear, Terrence Bain Jr, Rashad Higgins and other nephews too many to mention; Nieces: Marline Hepburn, Rhandreia Hepburn, Vanessa Hepburn, Rshemia Hepburn Ingraham, Audura Hepburn, Raynell Hepburn, Nurse Kayshulla Hepburn, Lisa Holbert, Melveasa Holbert, Dean Holbert, Denise Holbert, Shaniqua Riley Dawkins, Schakera Riley-Hamilton, Tasae Lightbourne, Thereze Lightbourne, Sharnell Holbert Mckenzie, Kimberly Holbert, Carlissa Grant, Kendra Carter, Tamica Johnson, Dikia Forbes, Dinaz Edwards, Makishla and Saduia Clear, Teniel and Carmesha Cox, Jahnae and Jahnia Cox, Dikeisha Cox, Sidnicka Higgins, Stephonia Higgins and other nieces too many to mention; Cousins: Geleta Foote, Ruthmae, Rochelle, Erma, Beverly, Althamae, Caolyn, Rodney, Derek, Angela,Othniel, Trevor, Devon, Floyd, Godchild: Sherique Bartley; and Numerous family and friends and all of those she loved and touched deeply, and all other Relatives and friends too many to mention including Mrs Venus Cox. Special Thanks: Pastor Dean Wells and The Pentecostal Church of God in Faith Church family, The doctors, nurses, and staff of the Dialysis Unit Centerville, Marie Stubbs, Samuel Clear, Stephanie McKenzie and family, Mr. Kevin Brown and family, Mr. Darrell Pinder and family, Tanil Musgrove, Edwin McCartney, the Bodie family, the Cash family, the Newbold family, the Molly family, Airborne Courier Service Family, Nova Courier Service, and Triple G Courier Service and the entire Montel Heights Community.

Viewing will be held in the Legacy Suite of Vaughn O Jones Memorial Center, Mt. Royal Avenue and Talbot Street on Friday from 12:00 noon to 5pm.