Obituaries

Mrs. Princess Vivido

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 23 mins ago
40 1 minute read

DEATH NOTICE

Mrs. Princess Vivido age 72 years of Fresh Creek, Andros, Bahamas died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, March 31st, 2022.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons: Ned Munnings Sr., Deon Neely and Kendrick Sweeting; daughters: Mrs. Rose Ferguson, Mrs. Joycelyn Farrington, Mrs. Turkessa Bain, Mrs. Malikah Rolle, Shaniska and Kaywanna Vivido; brother: Herculean Thompson; aunt: Audrey Henriques; uncle: Lloyd Henriques, sons-in-law:  Anthony Rolle, Lyle Ferguson, Michael Farrington Sr. and Gilbert Bain Sr.; daughters-in-law: Sharon Neely, Lona Munnings and Karen Thompson, grandchildren: Kendisha Vivido, Desmond and Jasper Williams, Gildisha, Gilvardo, Gilberto and Gilbrea Bain, Michaela, Miriah and Michael Jr. Farrington, Edrinique Rahming, Kendrick Neely Jr., Rokelle Sherman, Qutel Gariner, Kevianna Sumner, Alliston and Ariel Ferguson, Tyrel Thompson, Keneisha McKenzie, Brian Bullard and PC 4154 Jeramie Jean, Insp. Nadia Munnings, Ned Jr. and Latekia Munnings; sisters-in-law: Mrs. Elizabeth Thompson and Mrs. Lillymae Thompson; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Funeral arrangements and details will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 23 mins ago
40 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Michael Beckford

Michael Beckford

11 mins ago
Photo of Berchnal Andrew Martin

Berchnal Andrew Martin

13 mins ago
Photo of Tyler Steven Lafeur

Tyler Steven Lafeur

14 mins ago
Photo of Sylvia Sands

Sylvia Sands

16 mins ago
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker