DEATH NOTICE

Mrs. Princess Vivido age 72 years of Fresh Creek, Andros, Bahamas died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, March 31st, 2022.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons: Ned Munnings Sr., Deon Neely and Kendrick Sweeting; daughters: Mrs. Rose Ferguson, Mrs. Joycelyn Farrington, Mrs. Turkessa Bain, Mrs. Malikah Rolle, Shaniska and Kaywanna Vivido; brother: Herculean Thompson; aunt: Audrey Henriques; uncle: Lloyd Henriques, sons-in-law: Anthony Rolle, Lyle Ferguson, Michael Farrington Sr. and Gilbert Bain Sr.; daughters-in-law: Sharon Neely, Lona Munnings and Karen Thompson, grandchildren: Kendisha Vivido, Desmond and Jasper Williams, Gildisha, Gilvardo, Gilberto and Gilbrea Bain, Michaela, Miriah and Michael Jr. Farrington, Edrinique Rahming, Kendrick Neely Jr., Rokelle Sherman, Qutel Gariner, Kevianna Sumner, Alliston and Ariel Ferguson, Tyrel Thompson, Keneisha McKenzie, Brian Bullard and PC 4154 Jeramie Jean, Insp. Nadia Munnings, Ned Jr. and Latekia Munnings; sisters-in-law: Mrs. Elizabeth Thompson and Mrs. Lillymae Thompson; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Funeral arrangements and details will be announced at a later date.