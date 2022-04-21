Funeral service for the late Mrs. Princess Vivido age 72 years of Fresh Creek, Andros, Bahamas will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, Emmanuel’s Way off, St Vincent Road. Officiating will be Prophet Leo A. Adderley assisted by Pastor Elder Anthony Forbes. Cremation will follow.

PRECIOUS MEMORIES WILL ALWAYS LINGER IN THE HEARTS OF HER sons: Ned Munnings Sr, Dean Neely, Kendrick Sweeting Sr., Dr. Delton Farquharson, Jayson Lewis and Anthony Munroe, daughters: Mrs. Malikah Rolle, Mrs Joycelyn Farrington, Mrs. Lamar Bain, Mrs. Rose Ferguson, Shaniska and Kaywanna Vivido, Mrs. Shantell Strapp, Franchelle Dean, Mrs. Rosanna Deveaux and Mrs. Eureka Swain, brother: Harculean Thompson, aunt: Audrey Henrique, uncle: Charles Clarke, Sons-in-law: Anthony Rolle, Gilbert Bain Sr., Michael Farrington Sr., Lyle Ferguson and Morris Strapp, daughters-in-law: Mrs. Sharon Neely, Mrs. Lona Munnings and Mrs. Karen Thompson, sisters-in-law: Mrs. Elizabeth Thompson and Mrs. Lillymae Thompson, grand children: Desmond and Japser Williams, Kendisha Vivido, Gildisha, Gilbrea,Gilvardo and Gilberto Bain, Michaela, Mariah and Michael Farrington Jr., Edricque Rahming, W/Inspector Nadia Munnings, Ned Jr., Latekia, Casharay and Nedrea Munnings, Alliston and Ariel Ferguson, Rokelle Sherman, Kevianna, Summer, Qutel Fariner, Kellie and Kevia Major, Rashea, D’Shanta, Jessica, Kevinque and Kishan Woodside, Kendrick Jr., Samuel Bain, Tyrel Thompson, Angel Vivido of Virginia, Giah Deveaus and Theodore Davis, great grand children: Melia Mckinney, Brian Bullar, PC 4154 Jeramie Jean, Aaliyah and A’laja Ferguson, Avariel, Averio and A’karri Shermain, Shannandor Jr., Q’Shann and Shania Gardiner, Keyanna and tatianna Sumner, Starr Sizemore, King Cleare and Kayanna Newbold, nieces and nephews: Lyden (Herietta) Lewis, Jason, Tory, Shanardo, Kevin, Timeko (Wanda) Thompson, Cleophas, Yannick, Kashi, Yves, Henry, Holland, Gareth, Lavardo (Mildrew) Munroe, Jade, Patricia, Shenique, Yancy, Danni, Bridge (Emerson)Gooden, Shandy, Sharnette Thompson-Mckinney, Shelfraa, Shakira, Charvano, Lil Thelcina, Charice, Branning and Galley Monroe, her best friend: Mrs. Victoria Dean-Mott, Other Relatives and friends: Hon. Pia T Glover Rolle MP, Joseph Henderson Dennis Wilson and Behnmen Heidari of Virginia, Davin and Geo of Autec Navy Base Andros, Prophet Leo A. Adderley and The G.A.K.M family, Apostle Dorinda E. Dean and the MRID family, Apostle Helen Scott and the Who So Ever Will family, Pastor Pickstock and the Salt and Light Ministry Family, Pastor Arnold and Minister Joy Nesbitt, Fredina Scoles, Tericita Miller and family, Christian Thompson and family, Richard (Naomi) Clarke, Michael Becford, William Butler, Kenson and Terrence Roberts, Shanique Wirght, Rovena Cleare, Mavis (John) Curtis, Edroy Rahming, Charles (Brenda) Higgs, Charles Williams and family, Elvera Riley, Carroll Pinder, Anthony Thommpson, Carolyn Turnquest, Sandradee Gardiner, Bonny Solomon, Whitney Bastian, Peter Douglas, Dario Smith, Chavez Sawyer, D. Neely, Pastor Paul (Victoria) Roberts, Marie Falder, Victoria Roberts, Suzanne Simms, Nurse Cooper (Flamingo Gardens Clinic), Emily Miller, Antonette Russell, Dr. Thurston and the staff of the Fresh Creek Clinic, Nelson Miller, Sharon Cos, Casandra Rolle, Barry, Peter and Paul Thompson, Edward, Franklyn and Elick Roberts, Sharmaine Johnson-Woodisde, Ainseley Francis, and Clyde Janet) Miller.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.