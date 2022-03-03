Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MRS. REGINA AGATHA CECILE MARCHE-DUNCANSON, age 62 years of Bartlett Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Freeport Bible Church, Norma Headley Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Kyle Maycock. Cremation will follow.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of Husband: Eugene Duncanson; Mother: Beatrice Marche; Son: Kristen Thomas; Step children: Rodrick Sr. (Alerice) Duncanson of Florida; Patrice (Sherman), Florida; Eugenia (Michael) Barnwell and Tanya Duncanson of Florida, Alana (James) McDonald of Colorado; Dwight Grant, Zita Chestnut of Florida; and Shaquella (Dr. Davon) Carolina of Las Vegas; Siblings: Jacinta, Alexis (William) Duncombe, Bridget, Hyacinth (Stephen) Hanna, Juva (Kirkland) McPhee, Bernadette, Cecil Sherman, Andrew (Hadassah), Philip, Emerson, Zonebia Hall, Sheilencia McKinney; Aunts: Priscilla Johnson, Lorraine Bethel and Linda Marche, Catherine Wright, Junette Radjpaul, Ena Major; Uncles: Henry Major, Benson Knowles; In-laws: Freeman (Patricia) Duncanson, Bishop Ellis Russell;Nephews: Fritzroy Jr. Thompson, Jordan and Joshua Davis, Karmeron, Koen, Malik and Adin Marche, Stephen Jr. and Oteez Hanna, Shavez McPhee , Fritzroy Sr. (Tanya) Thompson, Curtis(Sharon) Wildgoose, Lorenzo of Virginia, Keith, Steven, Carlton, and O’Neal Chatelain, Rev. Jarrod (Nerissa) and Heath “Quin” Russell and Gavin (Kelly) Duncanson; Nieces: Delisa and Alexandria Thompson, Oasis Coakley, Dania Hanna, Kinsey ,Ashli and Arin Marche, Seora McCuien, Arkansas; Cynthia (Ruben) Smith, Paula (Dwayne) Saunder, Marilyn (Bert) Newbold, Pastor Lavonda (Min. Arlington) Nortelus, Min. Marvette and Cindy Russell, Debbie (Charles) Zonicle, Denise (Harvey) Braithwaite, Beth and Rose Chatelain; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Deque’a, Mekhi, Destin; Step Grandchildren: Liam, Sanaa, Kali, Hector II, Roddrick II, Alvinae, Alvinique, N’Dia, Kiera ,Brian Jr., Christian, Niesha, Anjelyca, Tykiesha, Tyler, Xzavier, Myles; Step Great-Grand Children: Josiah, Izayiah, Cheyenne, Zamya, Anylah, Adalia, Ishmeal, Ava, April, Riley; Numerous Relatives and Friends including: Geneva and Will Rutherford, Helen Major, Kelly, Maureen, Donna, John, Stirling, Freddie, Rhonda, Nicky and Courtney Knowles, Schevon, Chrystal, Valentino, Deborah, Donna, Johanna, Anna, Seraphina, Anthony, Leonard, Leo, Edwin, Benno, Sidney, Fabian, Gaye, Fen, Sharon, Kevin Marche and Family, Myra and Tavares Marche, Deon Marche, Angela Tynes, Patrice Chea and Family, Ingrid Tynes and Family, Philip Tynes , Camile Tynes. Luella Mcintosh, Timothy and Matthew White, Reverend Benjamin and Alice Ferguson, Lededra Marche, Denise Smith, Shirley Smith and Family, Agatha Marcelle, Rev. Fr. Khari Marcelle, Eva Reeves, Marlene Wilson, Gloria Storr, Kimberly King-Burns, Marion Russell and the Hostel Girls:, Aquinas College Class of ‘77, Nicky Martin and Family, Quetel McPhee and Family, Pastor Harry and Carolyn Watkins, Jan Russell and Family, Dion and Tina Stuart, Robert and Edith Johnson, Ena Cooper, Sammy Swann, and a host of other relatives and friends including Pastor Kyle Maycock and Freeport Bible Church Family: Staff of Superior Water Depot – Eight Mile Rock and Bimini. Staff of Princess Casino, Garden of the Groves, Port Lucaya Marketplace, and Cove House Condominium. Special Thanks to Dr Leviticus Rolle, Dr Marcus Bethel, Dr Tiadra Johnson, Nurse Jackelin McCartney and Caregiver Tina McPhee.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.