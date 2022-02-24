Obituaries

MRS. REGINA AGATHA MARCHE-DUNCANSON

Less than a minute

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. REGINA AGATHA MARCHE-DUNCANSON, age 62 years of #12 Flamingo Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama and  formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at her residence on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Eugene Duncanson; Mother: Beatrice Marche; Son: Kristen Thomas; Sisters: Jacinta, Alexis, Bridget, Hyacinth, Juva and Bernadette; Brothers: Sherman, Andrew, Philip and Emerson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

