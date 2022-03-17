Obituaries

MRS. TAKARRA DEANNEA FARRINGTON-JONES

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. TAKARRA DEANNEA FARRINGTON-JONES, age 38 years of #14 Waterfall Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, March 14, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Colin L. Jones; Parents: Betty and Robert Rose Sr., Apostle Kirk and Vangie Farrington; Son: Ayden  Jones; Sisters: Kaylisa Johnson (Anton) , Roberta Rose-Swann and Louise Rose; Brothers: Robert Rose Jr. and Kivano Farrington (Machailia); Adopted Sister: Nicarra Brooks  and a host of relatives and friends.

 Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

