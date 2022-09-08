Funeral Service for MRS. THERESA CECEILIA HUMES, age57 years of # 126 Kelly Court, Bahama Terrace, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Freeport Bible Church, Norma Headley Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Kyle Maycock assisted by Pastor Marvin Rolle. Interment will follow at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She was predeceased by her Brother, Edison Curry; Father-in-Law: John S. Humes.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Children: Marv Lamar Humes and Sydniqua Humes, Leah Symone Roker and Michael Roker; Former Husband: Marv M. Humes; Brothers: Jonathan Curry (Karen), Kenneth Curry (Deona), Brent Curry and Robert Craig Curry Jr.; Sisters: Jocelyn Smith, Cathreen Cooper (Vernal), Genevieve Curry-Hood (Gary), Jacqueline Wyllard, and Branhilda Curry; Mother-in-Law: Sue Humes; Nephews: Nathan, Nicolas, Chad, Brad, Deangilo, Michello, Leandro, Jason, Mason, Fernando, Ramon, Lorenzo, Jamal, Kennedy, Rodney, Santino, Decodry, Jotario, Micheal Humes, Jermaine Watkins, Kevin “KC” Knowles Jr., Jaheim Wallace, Seth Ferguson, Caleb Ferguson and Micah Ferguson; Nieces: Nadine, Nadia, Nicole, Sasha, Sonya, Shavon, Jonniska, Janadell, Kadera, Aaliyah, Madison, Elizabeth Hood, Cassie, Kara Knowles, Dayneth Taylor, Kenya Taylor, Channa Rolle, Sasha Humes, Derivia Humes, Parrisia Wallace, Christiana Wallace, Danage Wallace, Malaya Wallace, Debbie Ferguson, Jermia Weech and Laya Rolle; Grandnieces and Nephews: Kryon, Jersey, Chasity, Trey, Wryan, Tyrann, Keitaro, Daisha, Sean, Anthony, Zaire, Kai, Emma, Nahla, Shaelle, Ariahna, Ashton, Adrian, Renee, Patiqua, and Zoe; Sisters-in-Law: Bridgette Knowles (Kevin), Jan Ingraham (Cecil), Desiree Toote (Churton) and Ania Humes; Brothers-in-Law: Franz Humes, Parrish Wallace (Denae), Maurice Wallace and Bryan Ferguson (Tervina) and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Jenny Reckley and family, Paul Curry and family, Marcian McKenzie and family, Bradley McKenzie and family, Movena Clark and family, Wilfred Curry and family, Mr. and Mrs. Everette Cash and family, Whitlene Curry and family, Greg Curry and family, Advilda Lloyd and family, Cardinal McIntosh and family, Violet Smith and family and the entire community of Green Turtle Cay.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.