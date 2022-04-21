Obituaries

Mrs Thora Cynthia Bowe Johnson

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 4 hours ago
0 108 1 minute read

Death announcement

Mrs Thora Cynthia Bowe Johnson 

Born: July 20, 1936

Died: April 13, 2022

Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, Miami Florida on Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m.

Officiating:  Rev. Prince O. Bodie, Assisted by Rev Vincent Brown and Rev. Alaric Hunter. Funeral Arrangements by Gregg Mason Funeral Home – Miami, Florida

Mrs Thora Cynthia Bowe Johnson was predeceased by her beloved husband: Wilton R Johnson Sr,; Son: Wilton Johnson Jr.; Siblings: Kenneth Adderley, Deborah Higgs, Winifred Waters, Eula Mae Smith; Brothers-in-law: Willie Waters and Carl Kenneth Johnson Sr.; and Niece: Clarice Johnson.


Those left to cherish her memories are Sons: Rev Prince O Bodie and Gregory D Johnson;  Daughters; Sharon Johnson and Victoria O Johnson (Alfred);  Daughters-in-law: Donella C Bodie, and Mable Johnson; Son-in-law: Alfred Johnson; Sister: Francina Johnson and Brother: Patrick R. Adderley; 1 Brother-in-law, 1 Sister-in-law, 15 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, 8 Great Great-Grandchildren,  numerous Nieces and Nephews, and a host of other family and dear friends including Adam and Maxine Munroe. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 4 hours ago
0 108 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of MS. ERRONDA “RONDA” IRNETTA FOWLER

MS. ERRONDA “RONDA” IRNETTA FOWLER

4 hours ago
Photo of Tameko Thompson

Tameko Thompson

4 hours ago
Photo of MR. JEAN RONY DUROSCA “TBOY”

MR. JEAN RONY DUROSCA “TBOY”

4 hours ago
Photo of Jeffrey Dean

Jeffrey Dean

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker