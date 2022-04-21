Death announcement

Mrs Thora Cynthia Bowe Johnson

Born: July 20, 1936

Died: April 13, 2022

Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, Miami Florida on Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m.

Officiating: Rev. Prince O. Bodie, Assisted by Rev Vincent Brown and Rev. Alaric Hunter. Funeral Arrangements by Gregg Mason Funeral Home – Miami, Florida

Mrs Thora Cynthia Bowe Johnson was predeceased by her beloved husband: Wilton R Johnson Sr,; Son: Wilton Johnson Jr.; Siblings: Kenneth Adderley, Deborah Higgs, Winifred Waters, Eula Mae Smith; Brothers-in-law: Willie Waters and Carl Kenneth Johnson Sr.; and Niece: Clarice Johnson.



Those left to cherish her memories are Sons: Rev Prince O Bodie and Gregory D Johnson; Daughters; Sharon Johnson and Victoria O Johnson (Alfred); Daughters-in-law: Donella C Bodie, and Mable Johnson; Son-in-law: Alfred Johnson; Sister: Francina Johnson and Brother: Patrick R. Adderley; 1 Brother-in-law, 1 Sister-in-law, 15 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, 8 Great Great-Grandchildren, numerous Nieces and Nephews, and a host of other family and dear friends including Adam and Maxine Munroe.