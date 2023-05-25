Funeral Service for MRS. VICTORIA JANE WILDGOOSE STUBBS age 74 of # 21 Man O War Circle, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, East Sunrise Highway, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday May 27th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Officiating: Father David N. Cooper Assisted: Father Oswald Ferguson, Deacon Lindon Nixon, Deacon Jeffery Hollingsworth and Deacon Donald Duncombe. Interment: Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Stubbs Sr.and niece, Debra Munroe.

Left to cherish her memories are Children: Brigid, Lloyd Jr. and Melanie Stubbs; Adopted Sons: Allan (Kristina), Daniel (Peta), and Christopher Murray; Grandchildren: Frederika, Maddison and Brooklyn Stubbs and Tristen Hepburn; Adopted Grandchildren: Joshua, Kaya, Allana, Kaylee, Alexander and Kyle Murray; Sisters: Georgianna Bartlett, Isamae Colebrook, Enamae Wildgoose, Bonwith Ferguson and Geraldine Murray (Adopted); Brother: Rudolph Wildgoose; Sisters-in-law: Prezetta Wildgoose, Jennise (Sidney) McKenzie and Maria Roberts; Brothers-in-law: George Ferguson and Philip (Maxine) Stubbs; Nieces: Catherine (Ulysses) Curry, Jeanette (Joseph) Russell, Marjorie Darville, Sally and Sandra Laing, Rozena (Keith) Turner, Miriam “Leta” Bain, Judith Wells, Nell (Lindy) Russell, Sherrie (Derek) Stubbs, Cynthia (Reuben) Smith, Maureen “Shelly”, Janice and Audra Colebrook, Phyllis and Felicia Swain, Andrea (Joseph) Smith, Tanya (Fritz) Thompson, Rudyann (Quientin) Laing, Chelsea Wildgoose, Marlene Wilson, Philippa Stubbs, Dovis (Henry) Bain, Sharlee () Longsworth-Sargent, Makera Roberts, Mariama Brown, Kendra Roberts; Nephews: Gerald “GA”, Bradford, Xavier (Shantell), Gilbert, Roderick (Maritza), Jetson, Joel (Lolita), Rodger, David, Rudolph (Anquinette) and Romel (Nicole), Ian (Eunice), Travis, Curtis and Kurstin Wildgoose, Lucian (Claudine) Laing, Roger Robinson, Ronald, Lester, Dwayne (Joan), Dexter (Shakina) and Dwight (Vanesha) Bartlett, Clint (Dale) and Ronald Colebrook, Quincy and Robert (Melinda) Swain, George Jr. (Phylicia), Dwayne (Pachridee) and Keith (Jessica) Ferguson, Craven (Sherese) and Marco, Longsworth, Sid McKenzie, Marvin Roberts; Numerous Grandnieces and nephews and Great Grandnieces and nephews; numerous Godchildren; Special Family and Friends: His Excellency Governor General Cornelius (Shirley) Smith, Former Prime Minister Most Hon. Dr. Hubert (Patricia) Minnis, Mr. Maurice Moore and family, Ms. Norma Headley and The Cancer Association, Renae Johnson-Sands and family, Livingston Laing and family, Garth Woodside and family, Barbara Dix, Anthon McKinney, Loretta Laing and family, Billie Lunn and family, Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church family, Dr. Thomas Smith, Dr. Duvaughn Curling, Dr. Philip Sealy, Nurse Jannah Khalfani, Nurse Jenniemae Stuart, Nurse Jackie Bethel and Mr. S. Horton, Lady Naomi Wallace-Whitfield and family, Mr. Michael Pintard, Member of Parliament (Marco City), Mr. Iram Lewis, Mr. J. Kwasi Thompson, Mr. David Thompson, Naomi Seymour and family, Alpha Aquatics Swim Club; Medical Care Doctors: Grand Bahama Health Services – Dr. W. Forbes (Internal Medicine Team) and Dr. T. Humes (General Surgery Team). Princess Margaret Hospital – Dr. E.M. Cooper (Gastroenterologist), Dr. D. Serville and Dr. N. Munnings-Thompson (Internal Medicine Team), Dr. W. Francis and Dr. H. Nixon (Surgical Oncology Team), Dr. T. Minnis and Dr. J. James (Department of Radiology), Department of Accident and Emergency, Physician, Nurses and Support Staff, Nursing and Support Staff at Female Medical One, Department Of Family Medicine (Dr. F. Williams and associated Physicians), Nurses and Staff at the Department Of Family Medicine, Staff and Physicians at Yorkshire Medical Center and a host of Other Family and Friends including: Wildgoose/Grant family, Bartlett family, Rolle family (Holmes Rock), Hanna family, Martin family, Sawyer family, Delphine Miller and family, Trisha Yearwood and Lamonica Cartwright (West Palm Beach), Clarence and Carmen Wildgoose (USA), children of Alma Russell (USA), Olga Outten and family, Shirley Chisholm and family, children of Havard Cooper and the late Minette Cooper, children of the late Henderson Jones, children of the late Hortense Jones, children of late Geneva and Arnold Martin, children of the late Howard and Dora Bartlett, children of the late Moses and Anna Hall, Sandra Johnson and family, Greg Langstaff and family, Murray Bassille, Law Office of Callender’s and Co, Law Office of Parris/Whittaker, Man-O-War Circle crew, Free National Movement Marco City Association, Department of Inland Revenue, The Freeport Post Office.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited on #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, May 26th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 8:30 a.m. until service time.