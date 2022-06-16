Funeral Announcement

Ms. Arabella Forbes, age 79 years, a resident of #33 Emmanuel Drive, Soldier Road, and formerly of Duncombe Coppice, South Andros, will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill and Wulff Roads. Officiating will be Fr. Roderick Bain, assisted by Fr. Kristopher Higgs, Fr. Andrew Toppin and Fr. Denrick Rolle. Interment will follow in St. Barnabas Graveyard, Moore Avenue.

Left to cherish her memories are her Children: Orlando Forbes, Gabrielle Coleby (Debby), Tanzenia Cartwright (Tangy), Jared Forbes, Javier Forbes; Sisters: Stephanie and Shelia Forbes; Grandchildren: Orlando Forbes Jr, Rossano (Makalia) Coleby II, Loren Forbes(Chrishiek), Tresvon Forbes, Asharan Cartwright, RosShanique Coleby, Archie Cartwright Jr, Shanae Fobes, Tanario Cartwright, Tenia Cash, Travis Forbes, Asia Forbes, Javier Forbes Jr., Amiah Forbes, Javion Forbes, Isabelle Forbes; Great Grandchildren: Arianna Forbes, Aiden Forbes, Adonni Forbes, Morgan Coleby, Zahra Coleby, Arrah Forbes, Orion Forbes; Son In Law: Archie Cartwright Sr; Daughter in Law: Nina Forbes; Sister-in-law: Beryl Gibbs; Nieces & Nephews: Angeline & Clifton Goodman, Nicola & Everton Coke, Sonia Christie, Indiria Christie, Marcia Christie-Brown, Kirkland & Dornell Forbes, Michelle & Lynden Rolle, Vernita Jackson, Pamela James, Ioana Murray, Brenda Murray, Thaddeus Murray, Beryl Murray, Sandra, Lashan, Devaughn, Ashley & Kadeem Gibbs, Lillian Rolle; Grand Nieces & Nephews: Owahteeka & Lavar Fox, Sherka Goodman, Ricano Dean, Miracle, Ceon & Ceray Brown, Delshaneice & Deleah Christie, Ta’ron, Jermiah, Kadrin, Kenvano, Kashala, Kishnell, Kirkshia, Stephen, Angelica & Rashante Thompson, Emmanuel, Nucaldi, Scottdeino, Alburia, Lyndero, Vernell Brennen & Family, Janet Higgs, Don & Stephen Brennen, Delano, Roshanda, Alexandria; Godchildren: Angeline Goodman, Nikita Curtiss, Tanya Bullock, Heavenly Rolle, Ricardo Hamilton, Mervin Wright, Veronica Lewis, Darren; Cousins: Dorothy Curtiss, Janette Simmons, Ivadell McKenzie, Rose Miller, Juanita Hamilton, Delbert McKenzie, Nikita & Sharon Curtiss, Lynette, Tanya, Lynden, Taran, Brenda, Lana, Raquel, Christine, Arnette, Berthia, Marilyn, Denise, Sherise, Tasha, Leonardo, Latrese, Latrika; Other Family & Friends: Agnes Cartwright & Family, Ms. Higgs & family, Tarefta Higgs, Marietta Fowler, Rheona Hinzey, Dehavlin, Omar, Cadrin, Vernique, Stephanie, The Duncombe Coppice Crew especially Zebedee, Suzie, Rodney, Meryl, Debby & Trisha, Eva Bastian, Bellamae Saunders, Susan Ferguson & Family, Syblean Forbes, Ken Thompson and family, Kent Lightbourn & family, Dr. Eugene Gray & family, St. Barnabas Choir and Women’s Auxiliary, Dr. Loxely Munroe & Staff, Dr. Nervin Girgis and Staff, Dr. Margo Munroe and staff, and many more too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm