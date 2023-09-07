CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

GUARDIAN & TRIBUNE FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

FUNERAL SERVICE for MS. DEBORAH AMELIA JOHNSON, Age 57 years of # Leeward Isles Way, Golden Gates #2, who died on Thursday, August 11th, 2023 will be held on Friday, September 8th, at 10:30am at Transfiguration Baptist Church, Market Street. Officiating will be Reverend Colyn Thompson, assisted by other Ministers of The Gospel. Interment will follow in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Deborah was predeceased by her Mother, Maria Ann Saunders Campbell Johnson; her Grandparents, Mrs. Olive Higgs, Reginald and Caroline Saunders; her Brothers, Gregory Campbell and Basil “Zeno” Johnson; her Nephew, Degario K. Knowles;and her Uncle, Edward Johnson.

Left to mourn her passing is her loving Father: Rev. Basil Q. Johnson

Children: Tashard Bethell l, Taira Bethell, Kevin “K. J”Black Jr., Donavan Black, and Devvon Black l.

Grandchildren: Mechem Gilbert, Tiana Gilbert, Tiano Gilbert, Davantay Bethell Jr., D’andray Bethell, Devvon Black ll., D’melia Black, D’laiya Black, Liberty Black, Tashard “TJ” Bethell ll, and Delano Bethell.

Son-in-law: Davantay Bethell

Sisters: Carolyn Johnson Fountain, Pastor Melonie (Kenneth) Huyler J.P., Apostle Dr. Dinah (Patrick) Knowles

J. P., Belinda (Arnold) Wilson and Leona Johnson.

Brothers: Reginald (Katherine) Saunders, Kendal (Donna) Campbell, and Wendell (Sandra) Johnson.

Nieces: Kendanique Campbell, Darleen Johnson, Robyn Saunders, Cindy Fountain, Sherell (David) Sampson both of Tampa, Florida, Krystal and Kandeece Huyler, Diantinique “Sheba” Johnson, J’neisha (Luke) Smith of London England; and Natasha Ferguson.

Nephews: Donovan Campbell, Ryan Saunders, Kenreece Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Alexander Ferguson, Sly Johnson, Gregory (Shanell) Fountain II of Tampa Florida; Marcus Fountain of Boston Massachusetts.

Grandnieces and Nephews: Diamond, Isaiah, Princess, Faith and Shyeim Knowles, Amiah, Amor and Nalah of Tampa Florida; Greg Fountain III of Tampa Florida; Eddie, Ali Jr., Garanique, Reynard, and Amor.

Aunts: Miriam Adderley and Family, and Conchita Johnson and Family of Miami, Florida.

Uncle: Audley Farrington and Family

God father: Bishop Ross (Althea) Davis

Relatives and Friends: Prophetess Salveletha and Bishop George Fowler and The Final Hour Cathedral Church Family, Apostle Dr. Raymond Wells, Prophetess Denise Lloyd, Honorable Alfred (Marion Bethel) Sears; Mervyn Bowe, Reverend Stephen Thompson and The Transfiguration Baptist Church Family, Golden Gates #2 community, Golden Gates Assemblies Church Family, Joan Sturrup and Family, Mavis Johnson and Family, Clodella Johnson and Family, Patricia Moxey and Family, Manifested Power Ministries International, Bishop Helen McPhee and Family, Bishop Neil and Patrice Ellis, Senior Pastor Rickeno Moncur, Prophet Dr. Matheo Smith and Family, Prophetess Dr. Roseann Christie, Madeen Bullard, Pastor Melonie Grant, Ida Collie and Family, CeCe Lafleur and Family, Sandra, Bradley Scott and Family, Ellie and Family, Mavis Johnson and Family, The Malcolm Road Family, Danniqua Ferguson, Staff of Lyford Cay Club, Karen Penn and Family, Mercy and Family, Stephanie and Kenneth Clarke & Family, Sister (Cousin Miami Florida); Children of the late Shirley Saunders, Children of the late Faye Nairn, Children of the late Naomi Morley, Andy “Montana” Bethel, Philip Bethel, Gloria Bethel, Philippa Bethel, Rashanda Ashley Johnson, Leslia Nixon, Bradley Scott, Antonio and Tazman Clarke, Kevin Black Sr. and Family, Angelique Bethel, Yvonne Kirchen, Vetta Black & Family, Kindane, Christonia Delancey, Management and Staff of National Health Insurance, Worship Soar International Ministries, Melonie and David Newry, Patrice Curry and Family, Mavis Johnson and Family, Merlin Bowe, Linda Moree and Family, Tony and Elvon Clarke, Khale Brown, Brad “B.J”, Doris Barry and Family, Janet King, Audrey Johnson and Family, Julie Roberts and Family, Clever Duncombe, Jeremy Hutchinson, Mildred Dorsette, Rosebud Knowles, Sheena Kemp, Alan Tucker, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Whitfield, Mr. and Mrs. Sealey, Mr. and Mrs. Rose, Buster, Fuzzy, Phillip “lippo” Johnson, Edison Pintard, Reginald Ferguson, Keva, Prophetess Staria and Prophet Robin Mielke of Madison Wisconsin, USA; Mr. and Lidell Enemas Theophilus, Sharleen Flowers and Family, Aaron P. Moss, Elysia Ferguson, Brian and Collette Rolle, Sister Clara and Deacon Philip Cooper, Marilyn and Harry Kemp, Pain To Purpose Association, Kingdom Connection International Fellowship, and Evangelist Dr. Raquel Edgecombe.

*If we have inadvertently failed to mention your name, please note that it was not intentional. We appreciate your love and support and we covet your continued prayers.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium, East West Highway on Thursday, September 7th, from 11:00am to 5:00pm and on Friday from 9:30am at the church until service time.