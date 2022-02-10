Obituaries

MS. DEBORAH PORTER

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MS. DEBORAH PORTER, age 61years of #229 Orange Street, Pioneers Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence will be held on Friday,February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Apostle G. Anthony Grant.

She was predeceased by herSon: Rodan Porter; Parents: Sandra Adamson and Joseph Porter; Brothers : Warrick Johnson and Wilfred Stubbs and Uncle: Barry Adamson.

She is survived by her Children: Demandy, Ryan, Latoya, Koya, Kaylisa , Decarlo Porter; Grandchildren: Semaj, Latrey, Samia, Erinique, Eric , Elijah and De’Mari Porter; Daughter In Laws: Heather Cox, Iesha Knowles, Shyquelle Porter; Brothers: Nelson Stuart , Kirk Johnson, Quinton Porter; Sisters : Valarice Mackey, Monalisa and Edris Stubbs; Sister in Law : Audrey Stuart; Nieces and Nephews : Nelson Jr, Niamarley, Sanchez, Janay, Lanay, Angel Stuart, Theo, Teko Oliver, Alicia Shariqua Mark, Danielle Stubbs, Danecia Outten, Deon Mackey, Duran and Enith Davis, Livingston, Kenny, Lakesha and Alicia King, Kadeem and Khayla Deveaux, Kelsey Farrington; Aunts: Julia Neely, Sheryl Pinder, Lovina Adamson; Uncles: Kermit Pinder; Cousins : Leslie Thompson, Meredith Stubbs,  Brad , Kimberley and  Felicia Adamson, Adwina Douglas, Careca Gibson, Brittany Johnson, Shantell Rolle, Kendrick and John Pinder; Special Friends : Tasmeina Smith, Thomcena Stubbs, Denise, Bernadette Bartlett, Dorinda Pratt, Erica Stubbs, Pastor Dellereese Williams, Mother Sarah Williams, Ms. Denise, Judy Williams, Karen Barbara Nixon, Ann Hield and Victoria Cartwright.

 Viewing will be held in the “Perpetual Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

