Funeral Service for the late MS. DOROTHY GLINTON age 74 years of Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Central Zion Baptist Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Elvis Burrows. Interment will follow in Harbour West Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her loving daughters: Barbara Lynn Bartlett, Monique Marguerite Nortelus, and Katrina Alethea Fraser; honorary daughter and son: Rev.Jarrod and Nerrisa Russell; sons-in-law: Calvis “Jakes” Bartlett and Quincy John Fraser Jr.; extended family: Apollon Nortelus and Family, Cecil (Constance), Celila, Jeffrey, Linda, Ketsia, Esther, Anne (Omar) Nortelus, Joella (Samuel) Menard, Carol Nortelus-Martin and Family, Matilde, Matasha, Marie, Marcelle, MeshacMondy, Jenneva Cooper, Bridgette, Adrian and Sonny Martin and Edith Auguste; brother: William “Baby” (Estella) Glinton; sisters: Consuella “Sister” Williams, Yvonne “Onnie” and Patsy Glinton; grandchildren: Luciano Joachim and Jaelen Anthony Bartlett and Kyleah Aniyah Fraser; honorary grandchildren: Carinique, Avia, Craig and Camal Turner, Patreco, Tyreke and De’Jeau Pyfrom, Fretilla Rolle, Miracle, Jakiya, Kyle, Jayda and Javon Parker, Pastor Sherard A. McAlpine, Jayda, Najah, J’Neir, and Noah Russell and Eukeano“Mix” Bain; nieces: Alice “Baby Sis” (Lofton) Morley, Amanda (Jr.) Farquharson, Sandra, Melissa, Shaneka, Susan “Tootsie”, Helena, Nancy, Krishna and Michelle Arthur, Paula (Darrin) Arthur-Rigby, Tiffany Davis, Noralyn Ferrera, Lynette Thompson, Marvette, Karen, Ericka, Laquita, Stacey, Millicent, Neva, Lawanda, Keisha, Vivian, and Yachi and Carnita “Neeks” Glinton, Jasmin (Jordan) Grant, Tasmeina “Pinky” Smith, Lakeisha McKinney, Johnell Johnson, Annie Jean, Janet and Bridgette Adams, Shamaire Toddman, Sherline and Delva Williams, Diandra Fulford, Danielle Forbes, Valerie, Diana and Susan Penn; nephews: Harold “Jr.”, Harry (Portia), Don, Reginald, Samuel “Sambooky” (Valerie), Robert “Bobbi” (Carrie), George “Porgie” and Kingsley “King” Arthur, Charles Williams, Marvin Scavella, Vaughn (Claudia), Kyle, Dwayne, Cordell, Melvin, Quintin and Carlson (Angelique) Glinton, Lavardo Greene, Travis, Jermaine, Jermal, Justin, Alco, Malcolm, Shervin, Gregory, Talmage Adams, Paul, Anthony, Elwin, Clifford, Richard Jr., Deon, and Wendel Penn; sisters-in-law: Rosalyn Glinton and Angela Arthur; relatives and close friends: Delores Rigby, Helena Robinson-Seymour, Sally Laing, Shannamae Hall, Lorna Dean, Ellen Glinton, Ellen Dickenson, Anne Swann, Lillian (Aubrey) Simmons, Calvin (Colleen) Parker, Barbara Johnson, Jessie Rigby, Rejoina Rolle, Cara (Henry) Forbes, Vernice Allen, Lydia (Vince) Grant, Carl Lightbourne, Bernice Grant and Family, The Bartlett Families, Rev. Errol (Punchitta) Pitter, Rev. Roberta Miller, Bishop Washington and Rev. Petrina Williams, Violet (Vince) Patrick, Linda (Doyle) Burrows, Rev. Charles (Sylvia), Joseph (Doreen), Pearline Cox, Trenetta Fraser and Family, James, Jacqueline, Lavi, Vince (Missy) and Javan Parker, Philippa (Craig) Turner, Donna James, Fred, Peter and Sam Basden, Cecil Swann, Joe Hield, Albert Pinder, Wilker (Barbara) Hamilton, Danny Burrows, Stephanie Ferguson, Pat Sykes-Amos and Family, Carol Pyles, Jennifer Rustin and Family, Earl and Betty Taylor, Joe Cooper, Al (Cottrice) Robinson, Jude Martin and Family, Franklyn Strachan, Donald Williams, Ianthe Missick, Debbie Forbes-Miller, Pat, Nadia and Roscoe Dickenson, Niomi Stubbs, Sheritha Delancey, Jose Ferguson, Anita McIntosh, Cecil and Bea Penn, Lorna O’Gilvie, Jermaine Fulford, Lillian Strachan, Lillian Williams, Stephanie Major, Veronica Mackey, Hillie Lightbourne, Kiah Hield, Janice Radlein, Elaine Williams, Ronnie and Barbara Charles, Monique Jones, Esther Arthur, Daisy Bethel, Sharon (Steve), Dawn (Doral) Weech, Jen, Andy and Pamela Carey, Ms. Diane, Marcia Morley, Shan, Nickolas, Sherry Missick and Family, Nurse Debbie, Ashaki Miller, Maryann “Puggie” Rigby, Debbie Pinder, Sulvin and Marie Maudy Swann, Brister Johnson, Ezra (Elaine) Knowles and Family, Sophie Major, Tina and Carolyn Roberts, Clarence (Olga) Deveaux, Cecil (Barbara) Thompson, Harriet Ellis-Clarke and Family, Anna Nixon, Craig Fawkes and Family, Ashley (Rochelle) Sawyer and a host of other relatives and friends, special mention: Dell Saunders, Ashanell Missick, Evangelist Coletta Farrington, Rev. Robertha Miller, Sherice Adderley, Janet Rigby, Viola Mason, Natasha Burrows, Apostle Rita Stuart, Former Royal Oasis and Princess Country Club Hotels, Doctors and Attending Staff of The Rand Memorial Hospital, Staff of Viva Fortuna, Management and Staff of Crystal Clear H2O, Blue Jays Class of ’85 and Staff of Colina Insurance Limited; ministers of the gospel: Rev. Dr. Elvis Burrows and Minister Stephanie Burrows and Rev. Tashana (Kentor).

Viewing at Russell and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.