Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

updated

MS. ELIZABETH GERTRUDE HUNTER age 68 years of #4 Man-O-War Circle, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Lower Bogue, Eleuthera died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

She is survived by her Grandson: Shaquille Neely; Brother: Livingston Duncombe; Sister-in-law: Lorna Maxis-Duncombe; Brother-in-law: Leslie Beckles Sr.; Nephews and Nieces: Shawn and Monsheka Ramsey, Cornell Sr., Stenicqua, Nerkins, Cornell Jr., DaQuan, Treazure, Zhivago Sr., DeAndrea, Zhivago Jr., Zuri, Zyon, Zeke, Edwin, Tiffany, Arianna, Ayvah, Armani, Leslie Jr., and Leslyn Beckles, Melissa, Christopher, Crystal and Devon Forbes, Bajane, Shacoy, Livia Duncombe and Launy Duncombe ; Aunts and Uncles: Cedric and Ethel Brown, Robert Jennings, Thaddeus and Linsey Brown and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.