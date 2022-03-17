Obituaries

MS. ELIZABETH GERTRUDE HUNTER

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
0 117 1 minute read

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

updated

MS. ELIZABETH GERTRUDE HUNTER age 68 years of #4 Man-O-War Circle, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Lower Bogue, Eleuthera died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

She is survived by her Grandson: Shaquille Neely; Brother: Livingston Duncombe; Sister-in-law: Lorna Maxis-Duncombe; Brother-in-law: Leslie Beckles Sr.; Nephews and Nieces: Shawn and Monsheka  Ramsey, Cornell Sr., Stenicqua, Nerkins, Cornell Jr., DaQuan, Treazure, Zhivago Sr., DeAndrea, Zhivago Jr., Zuri, Zyon, Zeke, Edwin, Tiffany, Arianna, Ayvah, Armani, Leslie Jr., and Leslyn Beckles, Melissa, Christopher, Crystal and Devon Forbes, Bajane, Shacoy, Livia Duncombe and Launy Duncombe ; Aunts and Uncles: Cedric and Ethel Brown, Robert Jennings, Thaddeus and Linsey Brown and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
0 117 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Matriarch Martha Ferguson

Matriarch Martha Ferguson

2 hours ago
Photo of Rosemary Jones

Rosemary Jones

2 hours ago
Photo of Rosemary Selva McKenzie

Rosemary Selva McKenzie

2 hours ago
Photo of Maria Kemp

Maria Kemp

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker