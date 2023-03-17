DEATH NOTICE

MS. ELVA VIRGINIA SMITH, age 81 of # 131 Kitchener Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Seymour’s, Long Island died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Valerie Smith-Duncombe, Yvette Munnings Smith, Vernita Munnings-Rolle and Charlene Munnings-Lockhart; Numerous Grandchildren and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.