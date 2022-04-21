Obituaries

MS. ERRONDA “RONDA” IRNETTA FOWLER

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MS. ERRONDA “RONDA” IRNETTA FOWLER age 25 years of #174 Walkins Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 am at Central Church of God, Coral Road Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Rudolph K. Roberts, assisted by Pastor Wayne Carey. Cremation will follow.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Mother: Kimara Bellot ; Father: Erron Fowler; Stepfather: Andrew Sears; Fiancé: Isiah Thompson ; Daughter: Za’Nyrah Bridgewater ; Sisters: Eshjia Fowler , Errielle Fowler and Shandria Brice;  Brothers: Eron Butler, Calron Pinder, Terrell Fox  and Lakiem Albury; Aunts: Clarice Stuart, Anya Butterfield, Claudine Morvil, Dianna Burnside, Bernice and Cochise Parker;  Uncles: Patrick Stuart Jr., Nathaniel Bain, Kevin Bain, Kiko Bain, Abrich Russell, Kirklyn Russell, Donavan Butterfield and Gregory Mackey; Sister-In-Law: Warrenique Fox ; Nieces: Kiemiah Albury, Layah Albury, Shakera Ewing, Kiemani Munnings, Kiemarie Munnings and Serenity Butler ; Nephews: Iyah Fox; Grand Aunts: Marronette and Alpheaus Russell, Betty Missick, Ivy Missick, Ivy Jolly, Sharon Burrows, Amalaya Jones, Caroline Bowe and Sabrina Fowler ; Grand Uncles: Rev. K. Rudy Roberts and First Lady Edith Roberts, Malachi and Catherine Roberts, Phillip and Rebecca Roberts, Willard and Madisa Roberts, Wellington Jones, Danny and Kay Fowler, Amos Cox, Richard Bowe, Leroy Eaton, Danny Fowler, Kay Fowler , Stephen Bowe and Stanley Bowe; Great Grand Mother: Lauretta Edwards;  Grand Parents: Irene and Patrick Stuart ;  God Parents: Jackie and Charles Johnson, Troy Lewis  and Roland Labosky ; God Son: Kymaj Charlton;  Cousins: Antonique Bannister, Anastasia Adderley, Caiya Stuart, Marie Butterfield, Gregory Mackey Jr., Amiel Albury Jr.  and A’Laya Butterfield; Special Friends: Leann , Tasha ,  Erron and Thompson Family, Nadia Farrington, Jacob Johnson, Cordero Grant, Larenda Roberts  and Alexander Beneby ; Other Family: Theresa and Donald Degregory, Jenny and Felix Bowe, Vanessa and Clement Rolle, Keturah and Rodney Carey, John Musgrove,  Susan Jolly and Family, Violet Bannister and Family , Ms. Keturah Fox and Family, Kim and Keith Thompson, Doris “Mum” Rahming and Family, Tony and Violet Bannister and Family,Denise and Edgar Styles ; Other Friends: Elizabeth Edlich and Family, Cameron King and Family, Mr. Daniel Clark and Family, Ms. Valorie Pasco, Mr. Pierre Samec, Rodney Burrows, Godfrey and Firstina Gray and Meichilano Bridgewater,  Marissa Martinez and Family, Catechist Gabriel Styles and Family, Class of 2013 Pioneers Loop Community, Williams Town Little Exuma, Fr. Welcott A. Bain, Chitan R.D Thompson and St. Mary Magdalene, Ralph Cadet & Albacore Construction, Janet King/ Kevin Taylor & Family, Watkins Lane & Columbus Park Community and Pamela & Keith Bullard & Family. 

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

