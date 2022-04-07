DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. ERRONDA “RONDA” IRNETTA FOWLER age 25 years of #174 Walkins Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau, New Providence on Monday, March 28th, 2022.

She is survived by her Father: Erron Fowler; Mother: Kimara Bellot; Step Father: Andrew Sears; Fiancé: Isiah Thompson; Daughter/Niece: Za’Nyrah Bridgewater; Sisters: Eshjia Fowler, Errielle Fowler and Shandria Brice; Brothers: Terrell Fox, Lakiem Albury, Calron Pinder and Eron Butler; Sister- in- law: Warrenique Fox; Aunts: Clarice Stuart, Anya Butterfield, Claudine Morvil, Dianna Burnside and Bernice (Cochise) Parker; Uncles: Patrick Stuart Jr., Kevin Bain, Kiko Bain, Nicky Bain, Nathaniel , Abrich and Kirklyn Russell; Nieces: Kiemiah Albury, Kiemarie Albury, Kiemani Albury, Shakera Ewing, Layah Albury and Serenity Butler; Nephews: Iyah Fox; Grand Parents: Irene and Patrick Stuart; Great Grandmother: Lauretta Edwards; Grandaunts: Marronette (Alpheaus)Russell, Betty Missick, Ivy Jolly ,Sharon Burrows and Amalaya Jones; Granduncles: Rev. K Rudy (Edith), Malachi (Catharine ),Phillip (Rabecca), Willard (Madisa Roberts. Wellington Jones, Danny and Kay Fowler; 68 cousins including Anastasia Adderley, Caiya Stuart

Marie Butterfield, Gregory Mackey Jr., A’laya Butterfield and Amiel Albury Jr.; God parents: Jackie and Charles Johnson, Troy Lewis and Roland Labosky; Special friends: Nadia Farrington and Jacob Cordero and a host of Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.