Obituaries

MS. ERRONDA “RONDA” IRNETTA FOWLER

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 25 mins ago
46 1 minute read

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. ERRONDA “RONDA” IRNETTA FOWLER age 25 years of #174 Walkins Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau, New Providence on Monday, March 28th, 2022.

She is survived by her Father: Erron Fowler; Mother: Kimara Bellot; Step Father: Andrew Sears; Fiancé: Isiah Thompson; Daughter/Niece: Za’Nyrah Bridgewater; Sisters: Eshjia Fowler, Errielle Fowler and Shandria Brice; Brothers: Terrell Fox, Lakiem Albury, Calron Pinder and Eron Butler; Sister- in- law: Warrenique Fox; Aunts: Clarice Stuart, Anya Butterfield, Claudine Morvil, Dianna Burnside and Bernice (Cochise) Parker; Uncles: Patrick Stuart Jr., Kevin Bain, Kiko Bain, Nicky Bain, Nathaniel , Abrich and Kirklyn Russell; Nieces: Kiemiah Albury, Kiemarie Albury, Kiemani Albury, Shakera Ewing, Layah Albury and Serenity Butler; Nephews: Iyah Fox; Grand Parents: Irene and Patrick Stuart; Great Grandmother: Lauretta Edwards; Grandaunts: Marronette (Alpheaus)Russell, Betty Missick, Ivy Jolly ,Sharon Burrows and Amalaya Jones; Granduncles: Rev. K Rudy (Edith), Malachi (Catharine ),Phillip (Rabecca), Willard (Madisa Roberts. Wellington Jones, Danny and Kay Fowler; 68 cousins including Anastasia Adderley, Caiya Stuart
Marie Butterfield, Gregory Mackey Jr., A’laya Butterfield and Amiel Albury Jr.; God parents: Jackie and Charles Johnson, Troy Lewis and Roland Labosky; Special friends: Nadia Farrington and Jacob Cordero and a host of Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 25 mins ago
46 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Michael Beckford

Michael Beckford

11 mins ago
Photo of Berchnal Andrew Martin

Berchnal Andrew Martin

13 mins ago
Photo of Tyler Steven Lafeur

Tyler Steven Lafeur

14 mins ago
Photo of Sylvia Sands

Sylvia Sands

16 mins ago
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker