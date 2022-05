DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. GENEVA CANTER age 93 years of #63 Faith Avenue, Heritage, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Mastic Point, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Tuesday , May 24, 2022.

She is survived by her Children: Solomon (Paula) Robinson, Brendalee Robinson, Elijah Gray, Ralph Gray, Michelle (Gregory) Arthur, Burnadenie Burnside and Rowena Oliver; Grandchildren: Solomon Robinson Jr., Rochelle (Chad) Gardiner, Roxanna (Ernest) Tynes, Melania (Steven) Farrington, Ron Avoin Gray, Carlton Roberts, Lynden Johnson, Synia, Shamon, Jennifer, Jamara, Bianca, Janet (Jeffrey Dibby), Rozette, Shanell, Lamond, Lloyd, Lennae, Mario, Alexander, Jamie, Jade, Faith, Hope, Abigail, Chadwick and Destiny; Siblings: Samuel, Bernice Canter and Bertha Murray; numerous Nieces and Nephews including: Dwight Canter, Delores Russell, Laverne Wright, Preston Deveaux, Shandlera Colebrooke, Rashae Adderley, Hurbert Miller and Victor Swain and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.