Obituaries

MS. GEORGIANIQUE EULAH BAPTISTE

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 hours ago
0 115 Less than a minute

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. GEORGIANIQUE   EULAH  BAPTISTE,  age 23 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

She is survived by her Father: George Baptiste; Mother: Patrice Baptiste; Sisters: Georgia Baptiste , Megan Outten and Tatiana Campbell; Brother: George Baptiste; Nieces: Georgianae Baptiste and Khandi Outten; Nephews: King Outten and Khazi Outten and a host of other relatives and friends. 

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 hours ago
0 115 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Melvin Johnson

Melvin Johnson

6 hours ago
Photo of PEETRICK DUNCOMBE

PEETRICK DUNCOMBE

6 hours ago
Photo of Elsworth ‘Onnie’ Poitier

Elsworth ‘Onnie’ Poitier

6 hours ago
Photo of Audrie Theresa Minnis

Audrie Theresa Minnis

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker