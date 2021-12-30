Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. GEORGIANIQUE EULAH BAPTISTE, age 23 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

She is survived by her Father: George Baptiste; Mother: Patrice Baptiste; Sisters: Georgia Baptiste , Megan Outten and Tatiana Campbell; Brother: George Baptiste; Nieces: Georgianae Baptiste and Khandi Outten; Nephews: King Outten and Khazi Outten and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.