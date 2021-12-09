DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. IRIS FRANCES STUART, age 36 years of #82 Coral Reef Estate, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, December 3rd, 2021.

She is survived by her mother: Emily Ferguson; daughter: Kailey Italia Wilmott; son: Kaiden Isaiah Wilmott; sisters: Prestine Ferguson, Monique Stuart, Billyjoe Stuart and Serina Stuart; brothers: Christopher Delancy, Jules Stuart, Allison Stuart, Karl Stuart and Shamar; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts: Patricia, Janet and Adena Stuart; uncles: Rodney, Vandyke and Cleveland Stuart and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral services are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.