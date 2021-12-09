Obituaries

MS. IRIS FRANCES STUART

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 mins ago
17 Less than a minute

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. IRIS FRANCES STUART, age 36 years of #82 Coral Reef Estate, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, December 3rd, 2021.

She is survived by her mother: Emily Ferguson; daughter: Kailey Italia Wilmott; son: Kaiden Isaiah Wilmott; sisters: Prestine Ferguson, Monique Stuart, Billyjoe Stuart and Serina Stuart; brothers: Christopher Delancy, Jules Stuart, Allison Stuart, Karl Stuart and Shamar; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts: Patricia, Janet and Adena Stuart; uncles: Rodney, Vandyke and Cleveland Stuart and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral services are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 mins ago
17 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of MR. JOHN VALENTINE BETHEL

MR. JOHN VALENTINE BETHEL

8 mins ago
Photo of Lillian Wright

Lillian Wright

9 mins ago
Photo of Margaret Pearline Sweeting

Margaret Pearline Sweeting

12 mins ago
Photo of Nicholas Raymond Ward

Nicholas Raymond Ward

13 mins ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker