Funeral Service for MS. IRIS LOUISE SWEETING age 76 years of #11 Rippindale Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Jubilee Cathedral, Cathedral Blvd, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Godfrey Williams assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Three (3) Children: Romona Davis- Henfield, Derence Rolle Davis, Tonya (Lisa) Young; Five (5) Sisters: Martha Rolle, Ruthmae Rolle, Patricia Rolle, Cheryl Rolle-Deleveaux and Miriam Rolle-Smith; Daughter in law: Yvette Rolle Davis; Brother: Leroy Rolle; Two (2) Brothers-in-law: Raphael Deleveaux and Ron Smith; Seven (7) Grandchildren: Tanyanyika Brown, TeChaz Brown, Derencia Rolle-Davis, Arnesha Henfield-Murphy, Angel Henfield, McDerbern Rolle Davis, D’Athen Rolle Davis; Four (4) Great-Grandchildren: Landon Brown, Tezario Brown, Azariah Murphy, Kamari Murphy; Nieces: Clarice Brice, Shaneka Brice, Sophia Taylor, Natasha Gray, Erica Knowles, Sasha Rolle, Brittany Rolle, Keisha Rolle Michelle Rolle; Nephews: Denys Taylor, Brian Taylor, Talmon Brice, Bernardo Brice, Jason Rolle, Domenico Rolle; God son: Ronaldo Charlton; other Relatives and Friends including: Bernadette Rolle Davis, Arnold Henfield, Derek Sweeting, Joseph & Gloria Sweeting, Wendy Haynes, Rev. Dr. Charles C. Rolle, Alecia Rolle, Avis Eneas, Gary Rolle, Judith Lightbourne, Erica Dean-Rolle, Bridgette Dean, Andrew Dean, Reginald Dean, Barbara Cash (Deceased) Stephen Williams (Deceased) Carolyn Martin, Florida Young and Family, Nurse Cheryl Bain, Robert Rose, Elaine Sands, Naomi Cooper, Cynthia Fritz, Idell Reckley & Family, Sandra Pennerman & Family, Maxine Betty & Family, Diane Claire, Muriel Walker, Threasa & Terrance Cooper, Princess Allen, Lynette Williams & Family, Eulease Spencer & Family, Fredericka Butler & Family, The Taxi Drivers of the Grand Bahama community, Club Fortuna Taxi Driver’s Family.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.