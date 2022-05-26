Obituaries

MS. IRIS LOUISE SWEETING￼

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. IRIS LOUISE SWEETING age 76 years of #11 Rippindale Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

She is survived by her Children: Romona Rolle-Davis Henfield, Derence Rolle-Davis and Tonya (Lisa) Young; Sisters: Martha Rolle, Ruthmae Rolle, Patricia Rolle, Cheryl Rolle-Delveaux and Miriam Rolle-Smith; Grand Children: Tanyanyika Brown, TeChaz Brown, Derencia Rolle-Davis, Arnesha Henfield, McDerbern Rolle-Davis, Angel Henfield and D’Athen Rolle-Davis; Four (4) great grandchildren and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

