Funeral service for Ms. Karin Alexandria Moss, 40 yrs., a resident of Acklins Street, will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church, Deveaux Street, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Jonathan Duka. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are: Children: Brian Moss, Jade Dean and Sapphire Moss; Grandson: Armani Rodgers; Mother: Pauline Crawley; Father: Frederick Moss of Freeport, Grand Bahama; Step-mother: Rev. Susan Moss of Freeport, Grand Bahama; Sisters: Mearlita Knowles, Keva Harper, Deshawn Moss, Demetria Moss, Tamar Moss-Ferguson and Fallon Aranha; Brothers: Bernard Crawley, Kevin Moss, Durol Moss, Duron Moss and Fabian Aranha; Brothers-in-law: Peter Knowles, Peter Harper and Charles Ferguson; Nieces: Dachea Johnson, Alissa and Bernisha Crawley, Labrea McPhee, Khaliah Pusey, Celle Burrows, Isnara Moss, Keva, Kandi, Krystal and Kourtni Rolle, Danya Moss and Charis Ferguson; Nephews: L’Quan and Bernard Crawley Jr., Khalil, Carlyle, Kymani, Kaori and Kayson Dean; Patrick and Payton Harper; Desmonde and Jashon Rolle; Joshua, Jayshun and Jayden Cordell, Charles Ferguson Jr; and Rio ‘Jonny Cake’ Johnson; Grand Nieces: Jemini Collie, Paris Neymour, Dior Johnson; Aunts: Caroline Kinglocke, Wilfreda Huie, Linda General, Donna Cooper, Nicola Rahming, Sheila Moss, Ilean, Paula, Roslyn and Yvonne Crawley Uncles: Frederick Rahming, Basil Greene Jr., Bradley Crawley, Gregory Cooper Sr., Ambrose General, Hank Huie; Grand Aunt: Ruth Crawley-Francis; Grand Uncle: Bernard (Jack) Colebrooke; Cousins: Gaynell Seymour-Gaitor, Anthony (Tony Jr.), Sophia and Anwar Rolle, Diedre Stuart, Sean, Ricardo, Michelle and Vasco Seymour; Kenya, Wilfred (Willy), and Indira Rahming; Denise and Ian McClain; Javon Douglas, Baltrum and Ansel Jr. Kinglocke; Indira Archer, Byronita, Crystal, Elton and Elvin Rahming; Colvin and Fenrick Russell; Raven and Gregory Jr. Cooper; Amber and Carnetta General; Elena Greene, Joy, Tiffany, Lameka, Matthew and Trevor Crawley; Ethell Pratt, RandonCathlyn, Ingrid Colebrooke, Cecil Newry, Louise Deveaux, Nadia, Leslie, Justin, Khambrel, Javie, Jerron, Dakota, Nyoka, Nyoshi; Cardena and Clayton Brown; Christopher, Denise, Christia, Chryshante, Pharrell, Christopher Jr., Christy, Christal and Nae, Riley; Mario, Saton, Tonisha, Tovona, Tavaris, Chardonay, Tyrese and Tye Roberts; Ryland, Vireen and Lillian Cash; Mikey and Zora Mather. Godchildren: Drevon McIntosh, Trevor.

Other relatives and friends: Basil Greene Sr., Joyce Greene, Alia Coley, Laverne Archer-Crawley, Gertrude Rolle-Wilson, Alize Gibson, Theresa Pratt, Antoinette (Nettie) Gibson, Stacy Courtney, Desiree Rahming, Doran Rolle, Almeka Cates, Robin Roberts, Jay Hanna, The Rose Family, The Thompson Family, The Acklins Street Family, The Rolle Family, The Balfour Family, The Frankie Gone Bananas Family, The Sawyer Family, The Seymour Family, The Dorsette Family, The Rolle Family, The Moss Family, The Mather Family, The Cash Family, The Riley Family, The Crawley Family, Agnes Saunders and Family, The Clarke Family, Joy Johnson and Family, The Outten Family, The Strachan Family, The King Family, The Husband Family, GHS Class of 1998; The doctors, nurses and staff of PMH Oncology.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.