FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MS. LOUISE ROLLE-WRIGHT affectionately called “Aunty Vese” age 83 years of Coopers Town, Abaco will be held on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Walk Church Of God, Coopers Town, Abaco. Officiating will be Pastor Herbert Edgecombe Jr., assisted by Pastor George Rolle. Interment will follow at Southside Public Cemetery, Coopers Town, Abaco.

She was predeceased by: her children: Eleanor Wright, Llewelyn Wright, Clint Wright, Lynden Wright and Wilbert Wright, her sisters: Vivian Cornish, Winifred McDonald and Beverly Smith, her brothers: Albert Rolle, Edward Rolle, Alexander Rolle and Ronald Rolle.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her husband: Joseph Wright ; children: Yvette (Joseph) Cooper, Clive Wright, Vertil (Wellington) Pinder, Elda (Derek) Humes and Shawn (Maxine) Wright; grandchildren: Pete (Johnell) Russell, Julian Cooper, O’Neil (Shenika) Cooper, Monalisa (Mario) Wright-Knowles, Lesly Williams, Darren Williams, Valencia Wright, RN. Joann Cooper, Shequeta (Drameco) McKinney, Marco (Shadeia) Cooper, Uvancha Cooper, Wellington (Sade) Pinder Jr, Shameka Cooper, La’Shawna (Timothy) Bullard and Avery Wright; great grandchildren: Shiloh John, Julian Cooper Jr., Julianno Cooper, Joshua Rolle, O’Neil Cooper Jr., Rashae Wilson, Devon Saunders, Drameco McKinney Jr., Paryis Rhodriquez, Dramaine McKinney, Wellaya Pinder, Logan Knowles, Kyrie Russell, Bernae Rolle, Torah Cornish, Kaylen Russell, Maddison Cooper, Layla Bullard, Talya Bullard, Shaniyah Wilson and Ariella Cooper; adopted children: Curlene (Joseph) Russell, Robert (Shirlean) Russell, Perez Rhodriguez, Ann Wilmore and Angelo Poitier; sisters: Orlean Rolle and Shirley (Neville) Kemp; brother: Rev. George (Vernita) Rolle of West Palm Beach, Florida ; sisters-in-law: Rev. Isolene Rolle and Rebecca Wright-McKenzie; brothers-in-law: Lofton Wright, Erskin Wright, Alphonso (Shirley) Wright and Neville Kemp, Sonny Joseph and Leroy Sands; godchildren: Jermaine Deveaux, Gertrude Bullard, Tyrone Sands, Tamara Duncombe, Ivan Russell, Paul Major and Rosie Edgecombe; nieces: Reveda Rolle, Anita Rolle, Brendalee Rolle, Uta Rolle, Florina Cornish, Jennalee Bootle, Elaine Baillou, Laverna Rolle-McIntosh, Wendy Rolle, Lakeria Rolle, Rose Rolle-Quince, Udean Rolle, Melonie Pedican, Norma Williams, Ulanda Smith, Carolyn Smith, Sherry Humes, Eulamae Kemp, Gwendolyn Kemp, Ulga (Joseph) Pritchard, Roselyn Cooper, Delsene Rolle, Nancy (Wilton) Saunders, Patrice (Flaywood) Cooper, Melba Rolle, Anna Rolle, Ronell Rolle, DeAudra Rolle, Judyann Riley, Eulean Sands, Vonnie Sands, Santana Sands, Sherrimae Delancy, Rosemary Edgecombe, Deann Wright, Denise Ferguson, Vanessa Wright, Betty Taylor, Elva Williams, Ateaka Wright and Khadera Wright; nephews: Rev. Roscoe (Yvonne) Rolle, Lavern Rolle, Rudolph (Bernadette) Cornish, Lenward (Elizabeth) Cornish, Clyde (Charmaine) Cornish, Eddison (Arlene) Cornish, Gary Smith, Ashley Smith Sr., Mosell Smith, Lester McDonald, Edward (Cleopatra) Rolle Jr., Cecil (Stella) Rolle, Wendell Rolle, Kid Rolle, Alphonso Wright Jr., Triston Wright, Pastor Marvin Mills, Eddison Kemp, Lloyd Kemp, Steadman McKenzie, Elvis Wright, Daniel Farrington, Nigel Wright, Berkley Wright, Jackie Simms, Kevin Sands, Demetrius Sands, Donald Rolle, Patrick Rolle, Oscar (Vernita) Rolle, Maxwell Rolle, Clarence Wright and Tony Nixon; cousins: Wendy Russell, Everette Bootle, Albert Bootle, Welbourne Bootle, Jackie Bootle, Boynell Williams, Elmore Sawyer, Rudymae McIntosh, Medious Edgecombe, Charles Jones, Donna Hudson, Simon Bootle, Barnie Penn, John Penn, Naomi Penn and Enithmae Quant ; numerous other relatives and friends including Bridgette Rolle & Family, Veoshe Cooper & Family, Michael & Sandra Russell, Dwight & Charlotte King, Hayward & Shirley Smith, Adrian Thompson, Karen Thompson-Passard, Bernard Rolle, Humphery Sharman, Shawn Wilson, Marsha Roberts, The Right Hon. Hubert Alexander Ingraham, North Abaco MP Hon. Kirk Cornish, Administrator Terrece Bootle, Antoinette Russell & Family, Renae Bootle, Shantell McDonald, Avis Miller, Alexander Burns, Silven & Sarah Edgecombe, Douglas (Frankie) Evans & Family, Isolee Burrows, Deidre Seymour, Inez Prichard and Family, Lenora Cooper & Family, Sheila Adderley, Pastor Archillaus Cooper and Family, Pastor Herbert Edgecombe & Family, Pastor Kenneth Major & Family, Pastor Rudy McKinney and Full Gospel Family, Pastor Johnny Lowe & Family, Pastor Cedric Bullard & Family, Pastor Clayton McIntosh & Family, Pastor Carlton McIntosh & Family, Pastor Tyrone Mills & Family, Pastor Silbert Mills & Family, Pastor Ronald McIntosh & Family, Pastor Leslie Cornish & Family, Gale McIntosh & Family, Bootle Family, Rolle Family, Wright Family, Edgecombe Family, McIntosh Family, Baillou Family, Cornish Family, Major Family, Bullard Family, Duncombe Family, Lightbourne Family, Nairn Family, Collie Family, Pritchard Family, Cooper Family, Thompson Family, Reckley Family, Sawyer Family, Russell Family, Brown Family and the entire island of Abaco. Special Thanks Staff at Coopers Town Clinic and Staff at The Rand Memorial Hospital .