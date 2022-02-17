Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. LUELLA SANDS, age 81 years of #50 Gladstone Terrace, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Deep Creek, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday , February 11, 2022.

She is survived by her Children: Harold Roberts (Lorene), Jeffrey Roberts (Sherylee) and Apostolic Mother Pastor Celestine Eneas; Grandchildren: Jessica Roberts-Duncombe (Clayvon), Jeffrise Roberts-Parker (Onacko), Arthur Roberts (Oriea) and Isis Roberts; Great Grandchildren: Cloe Duncombe, Clayre Duncombe, Orchyd Parker, Aurora Roberts, Lorrell Roberts, Lael Roberts, Imhotep Roberts, Zyah Roberts; Sister-in-Law: Patricia Sands; numerous Nieces and Nephews; Cousins; Grand Nieces and Nephews; Great Grand Nieces and Nephews, a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.