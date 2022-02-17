Obituaries

MS. LUELLA SANDS

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 34 mins ago
0 62 1 minute read

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. LUELLA SANDS, age 81 years of #50 Gladstone Terrace, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Deep Creek, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday , February 11, 2022.

She is survived by her Children: Harold Roberts (Lorene), Jeffrey Roberts (Sherylee) and Apostolic Mother Pastor Celestine Eneas; Grandchildren: Jessica Roberts-Duncombe (Clayvon), Jeffrise Roberts-Parker (Onacko), Arthur Roberts (Oriea) and Isis Roberts; Great Grandchildren: Cloe Duncombe, Clayre Duncombe, Orchyd Parker, Aurora Roberts, Lorrell Roberts, Lael Roberts, Imhotep Roberts, Zyah Roberts; Sister-in-Law: Patricia Sands; numerous Nieces and Nephews; Cousins; Grand Nieces and Nephews; Great Grand Nieces and Nephews, a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 34 mins ago
0 62 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Zala Jane Grey Johnson

40 seconds ago
Photo of VIOLA JOHNSON

VIOLA JOHNSON

3 mins ago
Photo of AUSTIN AUGUSTIN

AUSTIN AUGUSTIN

17 mins ago
Photo of FLORENCE ELOISE MOULTRIE

FLORENCE ELOISE MOULTRIE

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker