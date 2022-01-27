Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MS. MARIE “MARGE” MARGELA MATHIEU, age 49 years of #68 East Beach Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Restview Memorial Mortuary Chapel, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Canon Norman Lightbourne. Cremation will follow.

Precious Memories will linger in the hearts ofher Daughters: Nastassja and Jennie Mathieu; Sons: Marvin Joseph and Joshua Mathieu; Grandson: Leon Pierre; Sisters: Margaret and Renique Mathieu and Ianthe Roker; Brothers: Oswald and Stanley Mathieu and Godfrey Ferguson; Sister-in-law: Germile Mathieu; Nieces: Gobrina Joseph, Aaliyah Humes, Gonesha Joseph, Mariah Mathieu, Serenity Humes, Cathea, Jerrelle and Shantè Hepburn; Nephews: Morgan Mathieu, Gerard Mathiex Jr., Germain Mathieu, Sheman Humes, Estefan Mathieu, Crispin Roker Sr., Joel Hepburn, Marc Rolle, Dovin Bain, Ervin, Orkell and Claude; Grandnieces: Nicia Johnson, Isaacia Wesley, Maleka Rolle, Caurynn Williams, Kyrie Armbrister and Arianna Albury; Grandnephews: Chrispin Roker Jr. and Criston Roker; Special Friends: Tharlone Rose, Clarence Hepburn and Ivan Rolle; Friends: Tyrone, Rochelle Harold Adderley and family, Marjorie Roker and family, Pelno Clarke and family, Sharon Hield and family and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.