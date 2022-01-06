MS. MARIE “MARGE” MARGELA MATHIEU, age 49 years of #68 East Beach Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.

She is survived by her daughters: Nastassja and Jennie Mathieu; sons: Marvin Joseph and Joshua Mathieu; grandchildren: Leon Pierre; brothers: Jerry and Stanley Mathieu; sisters: Margaret Mathieu Ianthe Roker; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized detail will be announced at a later date.