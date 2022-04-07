MS. PRINCESS ELIZABETH DUNCOMBE

age 36

of #37 Jumbay Drive, who died on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 will be held on Saturday, April 9th, at 11:00am at East Street Church of God Cathedral, East Street and Lily in The Valley Corner. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Carlton Stuart, assisted by Bishop Harvey Cash, Reverend Pascale Saunders and other Ministers of The Gospel. Interment will be made in the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

She is lovingly remembered by her Children: Catlyn and Caleb Duncombe

Cherished memories will forever linger in the heart of her Father: Peter Duncombe

Mother: Sophie Curtis-Braynen

Step-father: Fred Braynen

Grandmothers: Deaconess Corrine Duncombe, and Ismae Curtis

Sister: Angel Duncombe

Adopted Sister: Precious Rubins

Brothers: Elvis Curtis and Jefferson Braynen

Aunts: Antoinette Flowers (Ezra), Jennifer Johnson (Richard), Regins Williams, Anya Colebrooke, Claudia Lightbourne, Yolanda and Michelle Lewis

Uncles: Sidney Mackey (Sarah), Dr. Andrew Moxey, Stephen Duncombe, Leonard Williams, Clyton Rubins, Jeremy Lewis, Antoine Lewis, Alton Lewis, and William Lewis

Nieces: Kalila, Karisma, and A’mya,

Nephews: Leethan, Emarion, and Jefferson Jr.

Grandaunts: Nelda Laroda (Edward), Iva Duncombe, Lilleth Imlak, and Luanne Saunders

Granduncle: Joy Duncombe (Irma)

Cousins: Sheriffe, Shaquille, Andy, Avin, and Ashley Mackey; Tonya and Michelle Miller, Antonio, Lynette, Kevin, Ezra and Anya Flowers; Andrea Moxey, Ebony Duncombe; D’Andra, Ruthjeana, and Andrew (Jr.) Johnson; Elvine, Eddison, Kirk, Mario, Sandra, Tina, and Yvonne Sawyer, Erica (Randy) Collins; Pherrol, Alton, Maxine, Margaritta, and Tamara Duncombe, Patrana Chislom, Corrisa Kemp, Rodney, Lynden, Frank, and Valderine Laroda, Lavarne Mckenzie, Georgette ‘Gia’ Wallace, Junior, Dudley, George, Brady, Merlene and Fedricka Duncombe, Terell, Santilly, Charles, Reco, Lavardo, Roman, Luka, Bianca, Cory, Sarra, Tania, Vianca, and Giovanni Rubins, Petra, Shanique, Indeana, Destiny, Clayton Jr., Clifton, Nathan, Nathaniel, Lloyd, and Payton Lightbourne.

Special Friend: Garrad Thompson, of Texas USA.

Best Friend: Shakera Murphy

Family Friends: Mr. and Mrs. Gary Christie and family, Veronica ‘Ronnie’ Armbrister, and the entire staff of Bahamas Cubra Libre Company.

Other Relatives and friends including: Giles Sawyer, Lavano Ferguson and family, Gloria Wallace, Carl ‘Lowe’ Lopez, Shirley Bain, Sonia Rolle, Cheryl Moxey, Saceilia Austin, Derek Smith, Larry Dean, Rashan, Larry, Lexy and Sam Lewis, Alex Jr., Jadan Cartwright, and Tavashio Stubbs, The Bootle, Davis, Duncombe, Cooper, and McIntosh Families of New Providence and Abaco; The East Street Church of God Cathedral Family, Bishop Harvey Cash, and the Lakeview Church of God family, Dr. Fernan and the nurses of the Female Surgical Ward #2, the Lupus Society, and numerous others too many to mention.

Viewing will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home and Crematorium on Friday, April 8th, from 11:00am to 5:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am at the church until service time.