Final Rites and Burial for the late Ms. Rochelle Ferguson Age 48 yr, a resident of Dean Street, will be held on Friday December 17th 2021, 3:00 pm at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery , Officiating will be Pastor Alfred Stewart, assisted by other ministers of The gospel.

Left to mourn her passing and cherish her memories are her

Husband :Harcourt Morris

Daughter’s: Renika Morris, Rishanda Morris, Rashan Morris and Shakara Major.

Sons in law: Wendell Duncombe, Jamaal Clarke, Kovic Brown and Corporal 3386 Vencil Major.

Granddaughter: Nahajaè Major

Brother: Jason Munroe (Paulette Munroe)

Sisters: Shantell Ferguson, Patrice Ferguson- Pratt ( Quincy Pratt), Shandika Newbold ( Marvin Newbold), Patricia Munroe Marcia Newbold.

Uncle and Aunts: David Mackey Sr., Lydia Strachan and Paulette Mackey- Williams.

Grand- Aunts: Judy Taylor, Unamae Lewis and Agnes Saintilus (Will Saintilus).

Numerous Nieces and nephews including: Neko, Samuel, Quedell, Kendino Jr., Quindera, Eugene Jr., Princia, Marvinique, Benzelnique, Parez, Raven, Marvin Jr., Antonia, Benzel Jr., and Trishton.

Cousins: Keyno, Emmerick, Demond, Shavon (Kamone), David Jr., Demetri (Raenya), Dereka, Delano (Lorinda), Danisha (John), DeNea, Ricardo, Fredrico, Renaldo, DeShawn, Jamahl, Ricarzio and Ricarzia.

Godchildren: Thierra Brown, Kirk and Kaden Johnson.

Numerous friends and other relative including:Nethiel Roxbury-Dames and family, Dellarese Cockburn and family, Kenya Moss and family, James and Archilean Brown and family, Marcia Sands and family, Cyprianna Major and family, Altermise Esson, Deandra Young, Luice Esteve and family, Raquel Bapstise and family, Sydneka Bain, Barbara Forbes, Carlos and Sy’rai Poitier, Keithra Stubbs, Staff at Rising Star Beauty and RIU Hotel, Dr. Anthony Carey and the staff of The Health Center for Women. Pastor Alfred Stewart and members of The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

The body will repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium, #84 Blue Hill Rd. from 10.00 am on Thursday (TODAY) until 4:00 pm