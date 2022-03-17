Obituaries

MS. SOLANGE MONESTIME

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. SOLANGE MONESTIME, age 77 years of #86 Doughty Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Port-de-Paix, Haiti died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She is survived by her Children: James Moreau, Myrleinne Sargent, Alta Monestime, Louinski Monestime and Alin Desir; Sisters: Marie Rose Daniel , Christiane Calixte, Claudette Monestime and Elvia Monestime ; Brothers: Willie Monestime, Wilfred Daniel and Rodney Noel  and a host of relatives and friends.

 Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

